Failed Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Mistakingly Calls Donald Trump His Son’s Name

Failed Senate candidate Herschel Walker appeared at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Macon, Georgia, on Nov. 3, where he tried to make the case that his good friend Trump is a patriot who loves his country.

According to The Daily Beast, before Walker got to that point in his speech, he mistakenly referred to Trump using his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s, name before correcting himself.

“Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down. It is time for it to stop, and it stops [s] on Tuesday when we get to the polls, and we vote for my friend and your friend Donald Trump Jr.,” Walker said before issuing a correction and saying, “Donald J. Trump.”

According to The New Yorker, Walker’s candidacy was arguably the worst-run Senate campaign in history, due in part to his inability to give a coherent speech on the campaign trail but also because multiple scandals involving the former Heisman Trophy winner came up during his campaign.

Despite the litany of issues surrounding Walker, he still took the contest against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock to a run-off, which Warnock won, 51% to 49%

In one of the more bizarre turns in a campaign that has featured a fascist rally in New York City, when Trump took the stage after Walker left, he indicated that he would put Walker in charge of a planned missile defense system.

This, of course, did not go over well on social media, and the idea was soundly ridiculed.

Trump wants to put Herschel Walker in charge of America's missile defense shield & RFK Jr in charge of women's health (among other things).



According to The Rachel Maddow Show producer Steve Benen’s op-ed for MSNBC, Trump’s idea to put Walker in charge of the system directly contradicts what he previously said about putting impressively intelligent people in charge of the system.

“In case this isn’t obvious, Walker has no qualifications whatsoever related to missile technology or national security, and putting the most ridiculous Senate candidate of his era “in charge” of such a project would be utterly bonkers,” Benen said.

Based on his comments at the rally, Trump has no clue what a missile defense system is or what it does.

“We will build a missile defense shield, all made in the USA—wrapped around our country to defend ourselves and our country. It’s all gonna be made in the United States, and a lot of it in your great state. We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker,” Trump said.

According to Defense One, building such a system in the United States would be logistically impossible, but Trump has been talking about it since at least 2019 and brought it up again at the Republican National Convention.

“We will replenish our military and build an Iron Dome missile defense system to ensure that no enemy can strike our homeland. Israel has an Iron Dome. They have a missile defense system,” Trump said. “Why should other countries have this, and we don’t?”

According to the outlet, Trump’s plans might as well come from the screenplay for Star Wars.

“A Republican White House and a Republican Congress spent billions but got nowhere with the scheme. Thirty years later, Donald Trump is trying to pull the same fast one, relying on the same group (The Heritage Foundation) to sell the snake oil. It may be rhetorically appealing, but it is utterly without scientific merit or strategic sense,” they wrote.

