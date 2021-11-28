Hey Girl Hey!: Check Out Oprah’s Favorite Holiday Buys For Your Bestie

The holidays are a time of reflection and gratitude. In hindsight, there is no way we would have survived such trying times without our tribe and support systems!

Whether you refer to that special person as your bestie, co-worker, or cousin, he or she deserves something special this year… like something recommended by the world’s most influential gift giver—Oprah Winfrey.

Yes, the Big O has curated a list of gifts that sincerely say “Thank you for being a friend.” And guess what? They’re created by Black small business owners! Check out Oprah’s Favorite Things to drop in your Amazon cart now.

This gift is perfect for the glamour queen because nothing says camera-ready like a bold, pouty lip! What makes this vegan brand stand out is its hydrating ingredients of watermelon seed oil and Vitamin E, which is essential for the winter. Colors come in cute names like CONFIDENT (berry tone), FOCUSED (pinkish mauve), AMBITIOUS (bold red), and FIERCE (dark plum).

Is your friend known for being a home gourmet chef? Spice up your gift list with this rack and a choice of 12 or 18 spices. On the flipside, this gift is a subtle way to let your bestie know his or her cooking could use a little help! This item looks great on the countertop or mounted on the kitchen wall for convenience.

Whether you pronounce these babies as pee-can or puh-con, they are a treat for the sweetie in your life. Manufactured down in the delta of Mississippi, these assorted nuts come covered in chocolate, praline and a roasted/salted mix. So yummy!

Packing for a for a tropical destination? Or how about a cabin-stay? Your best bud will look good on vacation with this trendy yet classic luggage. Crafted in faux snakeskin with a satin interior, these bags come in stylish and practical colors like mustard, tangerine, beige and pastel pink.

You know better than anyone just how hard your fave works 40 hours or more a week to provide for the family From work to home and volunteering, your ride or die there for everyone and deserves some pampering! This pedicure set will do wonders to restore and exfoliate the feet without visiting a spa. It also comes with special socks to help you maintain results.

Germs won’t stand a chance with this crafty gadget! Grab this touchless sanitizer equipped with four signature scents including Escape to the Sea and Rooftop Garden Champagne to freshen any part of the office, home, or college dorm. In the mist of a pandemic, you can’t go wrong with this gift idea.

Oprah has packaged her wisdom and insight to create the most thorough planner we’ve ever seen. It contains writing prompts, quotes and advice from the mogul herself to help one set a vision for his or her life wit weekly intentions and a 12-month calendar. Essentially, you’re gifting your bestie with a life coach!