Noel Collier, host of HGTV's Extreme Buyers Club Money by Alisa Gumbs HGTV Star Noel Collier Spills Insider Secrets Homebuyers Need To Know The host of the new series 'Extreme Buyers Club' opens up about using real estate to build wealth.







HGTV has a brand-new show spotlighting some of the most unusual requests ever from homebuyers, and it’s led by a top-performing real estate agent straight out of Houston.

Premiering Tuesday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Extreme Buyers Club follows Noel Collier as she helps unique buyers on their house hunts: a recent divorcée seeking acreage for dozens of llamas, a ghost-obsessed couple searching for a haunted home, or a professional mermaid needing lots of water.

“To have the opportunity to host my own show on HGTV—a network I’ve watched, admired, and respected for years is truly beyond my wildest dreams,” Collier shared on Instagram.

“What started as years of building my business, serving clients, staying disciplined, walking by faith, and believing in a bigger vision has now turned into a national television platform,” she continued. “It represents sacrifice, growth, resilience, obedience, and proof that God can open doors bigger than anything you could have imagined for yourself.”

Collier spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE exclusively, sharing her best advice for everyday homebuyers to help them choose wisely, survive the process, and build wealth:

What are some of the biggest mistakes you see homebuyers make on their house hunt?

One of the biggest mistakes I see buyers make is only thinking about the now. They’re focused on what works for their life today instead of asking, “Will this home still work for me five, seven, or even 10 years from now?” Life changes—families grow, aging parents may need to move in, careers evolve, and new opportunities may require you to relocate. Buying a home isn’t just about where you are today; it’s about making a decision that supports where you’re headed tomorrow.

I also see buyers put too much pressure on finding their forever home right away. I always remind my clients that your first home is often your first investment. It doesn’t have to be your last; it should be the foundation. Build equity, let your investment work for you, and use it as a stepping stone to create long-term wealth.

Extreme Buyers Club specializes in out-of-the-box listings for wild requests, but all homebuying processes contain a surprise or two. How should buyers prepare themselves for curveballs?

Real estate is full of unexpected twists; that’s part of what makes it exciting. Whether it’s an inspection surprise, an appraisal issue, financing hiccups, or unexpected negotiations, flexibility is one of the most valuable things a buyer can bring to the table.

Preparation starts long before you write an offer. Have your financing in order, maintain an emergency fund for unexpected expenses, and surround yourself with professionals who know how to solve problems instead of simply pointing them out.

One thing I’ve learned after years in this business is that very few transactions are completely perfect. The buyers who have the best experience are the ones who stay informed, trust the process, and remember that temporary obstacles don’t necessarily mean you’ve found the wrong home; they’re often just part of getting to the right one.

If buyers are approaching real estate as the cornerstone of their long-term wealth-building plan, what should they be looking for in their next purchase?

If your goal is to build wealth through real estate, you need to have a strategy, not just a wish list. I also encourage buyers not to limit themselves to single-family homes. Duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes can often be purchased with conventional or FHA financing, giving you the opportunity to live in one unit while generating rental income from the others. When you buy with a long-term strategy in mind, you’re not just purchasing a home; you’re building a financial foundation.

On the flip side, because you know what homebuyers want, you must have some great advice for sellers. What should sellers be doing to maximize their return?

Presentation and pricing win every time. Buyers want homes that feel move-in ready, and they want to feel like they’re getting value. A clean, well-prepared home that’s priced strategically will almost always outperform an overpriced home with great potential. Make the investment in your asset to yield the greatest return on investment.

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