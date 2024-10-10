Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn HGTV’s Kyra Epps Returns To Chicago To Partner With Habitat for Humanity As Community Impact Partner Kyra Epps is back in her hometown to build homes and hold workshops in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Chicago.







Chicago native and award-winning HGTV producer Kyra Epps is returning to her hometown to collaborate with Habitat for Humanity Chicago on a new building project.

Following the success of Buying Back The Block, which saw Kyra and her husband, comedian/actor Mike Epps, work together to rebuild Mike’s childhood community in Indianapolis, Indiana, Kyra is back to build homes and lead workshops in partnership with ReStore Chicago. Her collaboration with Mike to rebuild his hometown inspired Kyra to do the same for her city. Now, she’s on a mission to empower fellow Chicagoans to achieve homeownership and build lasting family legacies.

“No matter how far you go or how successful you become, there’s always a need for a home base,” Kyra tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Your home base is your foundation and your truth. So, when I reflect on my life and what I want for future generations, I realize it was time for me to come back home and plant that seed for homeownership.”

(Photo: Kyra & Mike Epps for ReStore Chicago/Courtesy of Kyra Epps)

Driven by a deep commitment to giving back to her community and a strong belief that everyone deserves a beautiful home that boosts their self-esteem, Kyra is partnering with Habitat for Humanity Chicago. She hopes to use her platform to engage the community and teach people how to design their homes, fostering a sense of pride and ownership.

“I’ve officially joined Habitat for Humanity Chicago as their Community Impact Partner, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together,” Kyra says.

“My goals are twofold: first, to educate people about homeownership so they can return to their communities and help break down the barriers that often hold them back,” she adds. “Second, I felt it was crucial for women like me to be visible in these roles, driving change in our own neighborhoods. As a Black woman, I know how important it is to be part of that transformation, and I’m committed to making a difference in my community.”

Kyra and Mike’s time hosting Buying Up The Block became one of the most-streamed home renovation shows, but its success went beyond TV ratings. It resonated deeply with the Epps, highlighting the meaningful impact they could have as public figures in their hometowns.

“Mike and I really get the importance of family and legacy,” she shares. “He invested in his grandma’s house from the 1960s because keeping it in the family was so meaningful to him.”

“After the HGTV show aired, we realized our impact went beyond just us,” she adds. “People started feeling inspired to return to their childhood homes and pour love back into the communities that raised them. Honestly, that inspired me, too—I wanted my kids to see the light from my side of the family.”

(Photo: Kyra Epps for ReStore Chicago/Courtesy of Kyra Epps)

Kyra also recalled another motivation.

“My family lost our family home in Chicago for generations, like so many families in Chicago are displaced. That’s when I knew it was time for me to return to my home, to the city that made me who I am, and bring that same love and attention,” she says.

The HGTV star and home designer is reeling over the purchase of her first property on the West Side of Chicago.

“I’m really excited about it!” she says.

On October 12 in Chicago, Kyra will join other women at Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event to construct a home alongside Habitat for Humanity. Those interested in donating to Team Kyra for Women Build can click here.

