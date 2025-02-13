Uncategorized by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Hidden Empire Sports Collective (HESC) Formed To Help Athletes Tell Their Stories HESC claims to be the first entertainment division from a film studio to prioritize intellectual property and content creation for athletes and sports.







Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) and The Union have launched an entertainment company, Hidden Empire Sports Collective (HESC).

The entity claims to be the first entertainment division from a film studio to prioritize intellectual property and content creation for athletes and sports. With exclusive relationships with the NFL and NBA, HESC was created to usher in an era of pro-athlete-driven content utilizing sports, entertainment, and culture.

“As a former pro athlete, I know how difficult it can be to find the right opportunities and transition into a different field post-career,” said Deon Taylor, director and do-CEO of HEFG, in a written statement. “This is why HESC was created—to open new doors for athletes and give them the platform they deserve.”



HESC will help tell the stories of athletes through strategic partnerships that will showcase authentic, culture-centric narratives from athletes worldwide.



The Union’s co-CEO, Sumair Khan, said, “Hidden Empire Sports Collective is a collaborative venture that creates a space for all athletes to incubate and maximize their media platforms through ownership of their IP. This is about giving athletes the tools to build a legacy beyond sports.

The division already has some development deals in place with some notable athletes like Floyd Mayweather, Scottie Pippen, and James Harden.

Rodney Guillroy is president of talent strategy; Ephraim Salaam is the creative executive. They will work with Deon and co-CEO Roxanne Avent Taylor.

“Sports are a unifying force that brings communities together,” said Avent Taylor. “With Hidden Empire Sports, we’re building on that legacy of unity, creating opportunities to bring audiences closer to the stories that shape and define our culture.”

Teaming up with The Union, the only athlete-owned OTT (Over-the-top) network, HESC is the first entertainment company to develop premium content and intellectual property for athletes.

