Kyrie Irving Signs 3 NBA Players To Endorse His Sneaker Brand 'ANTA'







ANTA Basketball and the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, Kyrie Irving, announced the signing of three NBA players to join the team as brand ambassadors.

The company brings on Cleveland Cavaliers’ Caris LeVert (who was teammates with Irving during their time with the Brooklyn Nets), Los Angeles Clippers’ Derrick Jones Jr., and Dallas Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford (who is currently a teammate of Irving’s). ANTA states that they “exemplify the values of teamwork, resilience, and excellence,” which aligns with the brand’s mission.

“These guys are my brothers, players I’ve shared the journey with. Together, we aim to inspire the future of basketball and create a legacy that resonates globally,” said Irving in a written statement.

All three players will appear in NBA games wearing various sneakers from the KAI collection (Irving’s signature footwear).

This is Irving’s latest signing as the brand’s chief creative officer. During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he signed his father, Drederick Irving, to a deal for his own signature shoe, making Kyrie the first professional athlete to sign his parent to a shoe deal.

With this announcement, the company also introduced the latest from Irving, the KAI 1 Team Shoe.

“This shoe is built for the next generation. We spent countless hours studying AAU and streetball players to create a shoe that meets their needs while reflecting my storytelling and style. The KAI 1 Team Shoe is not just for me –- it’s for the everyday player striving to create their own story,” Irving proclaims.

The Mavericks point guard signed a five-year deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA after he was dropped by sneaker giant Nike following a social media posting by Irving that caused controversy. After sending out a link to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, Nike, along with the media and various groups, denounced him as they labeled the movie as antisemitic.

