High School Basketball Coaches In Metro Atlanta Rehired After Community Launches Petition

Two popular high school basketball coaches will return to their Metro Atlanta high school after their community fought for their reinstatement.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches, James Gwyn and Randy McClure, at Campbell High school in Cobb County were shocked to hear their teaching contracts would not be renewed for the upcoming school year. According to Fox 5, their disbelief on the matter grew when the school could not give a definitive reason why.

Their players, students, and overarching community also became concerned upon hearing the unfortunate news. Not willing to stand for it, their supporters launched a petition to get the two men back at Campbell High.

Their decades-long service and presence at the school resulted in 1,200 career wins. This also includes 16 region titles between the two coaches. Their achievement even led to the school naming its gym after the acclaimed Black educators.

Over 4,000 people signed the petition for Gwyn and McClure to continue their duties at Campbell. Moreover, community members advocated on their behalf at a school board meeting held in March.

Upon hearing their concerns, Cobb County School Superintendent, Chris Ragsdale, agreed to look into the firing. He has now announced his recommendation to offer new contracts for the coaches.

“I recommended Coach McClure and Coach Gwyn be offered contracts for rehiring by the county school district for the school year 25-26,” said Superintendent Ragsdale.

The positive update shocked the coaches, who thought that their careers at Campbell could be over. The duo expressed their appreciation for the commity support that got them their jobs back.

“Obviously, signing this contract was pretty satisfying because we weren’t sure we’d be able to sign another one,” said Coach Gwyn.

The number of Black male educators in the country has also declined, making these teachers’ rehiring even more prevalent. According to Diverse Education, Black men accounted for only 1.3% of public school teachers during the 2020-21 school year, a decline from 6.5% during the 2017-2018 academic year.

Now back in action, the coaches are preparing for next season to add another title to their resume.

“Ready to go back tomorrow, I’ll be doing workouts, trying to catch up with the six weeks that we lost, so we can get back to being competitive,” Coach McClure said.

