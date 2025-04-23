Charlie Ward Hired As Florida A&M University Head Basketball Coach

Former New York Knicks player Charlie Ward has been hired as the 16th basketball coach at Florida A&M University (FAMU).

Florida A&M University’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, Angela Suggs, made the announcement welcoming the Heisman Trophy winner to the school.

A New Era: FAMU Taps NBA Vet and Heisman Winner Charlie Ward to Lead Men’s Basketball Program Read more ➡️ https://t.co/jR18cEQiiV#FAMU | #Rattlers | #FangsUp 🐍 pic.twitter.com/dtECkZWw3j — Florida A&M Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@FAMU_MBB) April 21, 2025

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join FAMU and serve as head coach of the men’s basketball program. I look forward to leading a Rattlers team that will be defined by our P.A.C.E. — Preparation, Accountability, Competitive Spirit, Commitment and Effort — as we continue the great legacy of FAMU Athletics,” Ward said in a written statement.

Ward is the first and only Heisman Trophy winner to play in the NBA. The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best college football player.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our men’s basketball program as we proudly welcome Charlie Ward—a true legend and exceptional leader,” said Suggs. “Coach Ward brings with him a championship mindset and a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly ignite a new level of inspiration and ambition in our student-athletes. His arrival is a game-changer for our program.”

Ward played his two-sport collegiate career at Florida State University. While playing at the school in 1991, he helped win the Metro Conference Championship by making the game-winning shot against Louisville. He is Florida State’s all-time leader in career steals (236) and ranks sixth all-time in assists (396). Two years later, as the quarterback for the football team, he became the school’s very first Heisman Trophy winner when he completed nearly 70% of his passes for over 3,000 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

Ward won the Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He is only the second college football player to win the Sullivan Award, recognizing him as the top amateur athlete in the nation.

The two-sport athlete did not get drafted by the NFL. He then set his sights on the NBA, where the New York Knicks selected him with the 26th overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. He played in the league for 12 years with the Knicks, the Spurs, and the Rockets.

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Blocks ICE From Rikers Island Amid City Challenge