News by Stacy Jackson High School Teacher Lewis Laury Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl Who Lived In Same Apartment Complex The high school teacher faces charges of sexual assault after the 12-year-old minor was found in his apartment.









A high school teacher from Merganthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore has been accused and arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old minor.

The teacher, identified as 24-year-old Lewis Laury, was denied bail on Tuesday. According to CBS News, the alleged sexual assault took place in Laury’s Baltimore County apartment, where the minor was discovered a week after being reported missing by her family. The high school teacher and the minor resided in the same apartment complex. The girl’s disappearance on June 21 prompted a widespread search involving multiple law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the outlet stated.

The Baltimore Banner reported that according to the state prosecutor, the high school teacher and the minor initially met at a local playground, where the girl reportedly claimed to be 22. While hospitalized, the minor disclosed to authorities that she had allegedly engaged in sexual activities with Laury multiple times over three days. The case gained significant attention, with social media appeals for the girl’s safe return coming from notable figures, including Maryland’s first lady Dawn Flythe Moore and actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

During the bail hearing, Judge Marsha Russell expressed concern over the case details, stating, “Although he has no prior record, the circumstances lead me to believe that he is a threat to the public. I’m going to leave the bail at no bail.”

The school principal addressed the situation in a letter to families. “I can assure you that our Mervo team and City Schools take this matter seriously,” the principal said. “City Schools’ Human Capital Office is aware of the arrest and will take appropriate action.”

If convicted of sexual assault against a minor, the high school teacher could face up to 30 years in prison. Laury’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.

RELATED CONTENT: Opinion: Michael Rainey Jr.’s Alleged Sexual Assault Shines Alarming Light On Male Victims