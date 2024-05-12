News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rapist Turned In By Mom After Viral Belt Choking Video Kashaan Parks was convinced by his mother to report to the police for his alleged crimes.









An NYC man who allegedly raped and choked a woman with a belt on video has been arrested. His mom claims that she helped in his arrest in by convincing him to turn himself in.

In the viral video, Kashaan Parks allegedly attacked a woman walking around in the Bronx on May 1. Covering his face with a white towel, he strangled her with a belt until she lost consciousness. According to police, he dragged the victim between two cars where he proceeded to rape her. Yahoo News reports that surveillance footage caught the entire ordeal.

However, Parks evaded arrest for over a week until his mother stepped in. Upon receiving a call from Parks’ wife about her son’s actions, the concerned mother sought to bring justice.

“I’m his mother that turned him in,” shared the mom to the New York Post on May 11. “I found out about this yesterday morning at 5:12 am, and I’ve been trying to get my son to do the right thing ever since. And I did.”

Parks explained to the news outlet that her son recently had a child of his own, but had been struggling with unemployment and the sudden death of his father. The alleged rapist also shared another child with his wife.

She continued, “I had my son go be accountable for his actions, no matter that he was drunk, that he was on drugs, that he was grieving. He did something wrong and he has to deal with it. Period.”

Moreover, the mother expressed remorse for the victim, begging forgiveness for her son’s misdeed.

“I’m a woman, and I am sorry that this happened to this person,” explained the 56-year-old. ” I have to open and close my eyes every day, and ask God to make sure this person is okay and for forgiveness for my son. Whatever she has to live with, I am going to have to think about that for the rest of my life.”

Parks has two prior arrests, one for assaulting another woman in the Bronx. He now faces charges of first-degree rape, assault, strangulation, and sexual abuse, among others.

