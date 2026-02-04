News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Texas High Schoolers Beat Breaks Off MAGA Man For Not Minding His Business A slew of high schoolers began to jump the man after he tried attacking a teen protestor.







Some MAGA man played stupid games and ended up with a stupid prize.

The Texas incident went viral on the internet as a group of kids successfully beat up the man after he allegedly tried swinging at a young girl protesting ICE. The Mirror reports that the violence ensued as the man began hurling racist comments at a group of teens demonstrating against ICE.

One of the teen girls then allegedly kicked his truck, prompting the violence as the man tried to attack her. The man, identified by his red MAGA hat, was recorded getting jumped by a slew of high schoolers supporting the young girl after the attempted assault. A CBS Austin news report reposted the footage.

During a student walkout in Buda yesterday, police say a fight broke out between an adult man and a minor. The Hays County DA’s Office is now involved in the investigation.



🎥: Marcus Anthony Martinez@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/StnPj5VUx2 — Farrah Walton (@FarrahWaltonTV) February 4, 2026

The incident occurred in Kyle, Texas, as students from the Hays Consolidated Independent School District intervened as tensions escalated. In the video, the 45-year-old man, identified by the news outlet as Chad Michael Watts, pushed through the crowd of young protestors to get to the girl who kicked his car. After swinging at her, the young girl fell, leading others to chime in as he kept trying to attack.

The video went viral as a swarm of younger people began throwing punches back, leading the man to run back to his truck. However, the fed-up high schoolers did not stop there. While Watts sat in his truck, trying to avoid the scene, the students threw other objects at his truck amid the frenzy.

As the video gained traction, state officials called for Watts’ arrest for his apparent assault against the teenage girl and another student.

“Have the Kyle, TX police arrested this racist white man who attacked Hispanic girls and other high school students who were protesting ICE?” questioned Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro.

The issue arose as high schoolers across the country participated in an anti-ICE walkout on Feb. 2. While around 500 students in the school district left their classrooms in opposition to ICE raids, some students faced arrests for their behavior during the demonstration.

According to the Kyle Police Department, one student received assault charges for an unrelated incident, while also receiving a charge for resisting arrest. On whether the kids involved with the MAGA man received justice, CBS Austin reports that officers did arrest him. Watts now faces two counts of assault causing bodily injury.

