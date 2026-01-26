Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nicki Minaj To Continue Riding MAGA Train With Appearance At Trump Summit Minaj is continuing to align herself with MAGA as she supports Trump at his upcoming summit.







Nicki Minaj is still trading in her pink wig for a red MAGA hat.

The controversial rapper will appear as a guest on behalf of President Donald Trump at an upcoming summit. The event, set for Jan. 28, is about the president’s latest eponymously named venture, the Trump Account.

According to Complex, the summit plans to encourage parents to set up retirement accounts for their children, a provision initially included in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. While the event’s headlining speakers are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump himself, the Head Barb-in-Chief made her own announcement of her expected appearance.

Minaj opted to confirm the news to the “Barbz,” her dedicated fan base, herself. The “Barbie Tingz” rapper reposted a flyer Jan. 24 that listed her as a special guest at the Trumps Account Summit.

The true meaning of paying it forward.



Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life.



In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in.



This makes me very happy. 🎀 https://t.co/s8jkp8O9lu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 24, 2026





As for her involvement in the MAGA event, Minaj called it a way of “paying it forward” for the next generation of baby Republicans. She deemed it as “financial support” for American youth, a cause she proudly stands for.

“The true meaning of paying it forward,” wrote Minaj on X, “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life. “

However, given who she is standing with, fans and general hip-hop enthusiasts have side-eyed Minaj’s MAGA antics. The New York artist, however, has still shown up to amplify her new conservative platform. She previously appeared at a Turning Point USA event to speak with Erika Kirk, widow of the late Charlie Kirk.

While explicitly stating she will be there, Minaj made a slight jump scare with her continued support for MAGA. Before posting actual words, she used a meme of the fictional doll Chucky to scare critics about her involvement.

Minaj, however, is trying to rise above the backlash. She further explained how the Trump Account is a good way for parents and children to learn about investing.

The mother of one added,” In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy.”

