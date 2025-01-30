Beauty by Kandiss Edwards Beauty Inflation Creates Lane For Rising Press-On Nail Entrepreneur Jordan Williams, founder of High Voltage Nails, is making her mark in the DIY beauty industry.







Inflation in the beauty industry is rising at the same rate as the overall economy. The costly services are prompting many to seek alternatives to traditional cosmetic treatments. People across various demographics are turning to DIY approaches for lashes, hairstyles, and nails.

Jordan Williams created High Voltage Nails to capitalize on this new wave of self-maintenance. She offers press-on nails with multiple design styles, ready to wear at an affordable price.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with the businesswoman about launching the press-on nail line and scaling up.

Williams began her journey trying her hand at the traditional face-to-face nail application method but found the environment inhibited her ability to create at her highest capacity.

“I was a bit defeated; the environment was high pressure. Clients were sitting right in your face, and the service took so long,” she said.

While the pandemic was a curse for many, it turned out to be a blessing for the metaphorical “beauty school dropout.”

Focusing on her talent for creation and her desire to thrive in the business world, she launched High Voltage Nails in 2019, offering handmade press-on nails with unique designs. With many people at home during quarantine, there was an influx of time for individuals to learn how to perform their own beauty maintenance, and Williams took full advantage.

Following High Voltage’s slogan, customers have embraced the idea to “stay pressed but never pressed.” They can enjoy the convenience and affordability of press-on nails without the stress of long wait times at nail salons or paying exorbitant prices for beauty services.

“We all feel good when we look good. This endeavor is genuine; it comes from the heart,” Williams said.

Offering nearly 50 unique nail designs, Jordan is currently a one-woman show. However, she has plans to scale up by training design techs and making concrete plans to expand her already thriving business. When asked what sets her apart, she emphasized the diversity of her products.

“I believe we have the most variety in nail shape, size, color, and design. We offer short nails, long nails, extra-long nails, and custom sets. When customers send me custom sets, I’m sometimes shocked by the inspirational photos. I wonder, ‘Who can create this?’”

The answer is that Jordan and High Voltage can create this—and so much more.

High Voltage Nails now also sells jewelry. The addition was an inspired marketing decision. Looking for ways to promote her business, Jordan realized that most interactions came from nail art when models wore jewelry, particularly rings. Seizing the opportunity, she added jewelry sales to her offerings. The products quickly expanded to include anklets, earrings, and bracelets, although they sell out fast.

Williams continues to network and strategize to keep her brand at the forefront of everyone’s mind. In 2024, she created the Manicure and Mimosas event in Washington, D.C., to network with other influencers and business owners in the beauty industry. Manicures and Mimosas proved a successful way to network as the event will expand to include New York in summer 2025.

Now, on the cusp of her 31st birthday, Williams is poised to host the Vixens Day Party. Turning her focus on celebrating life, the entrepreneur aims to create enduring products and branded events.

High Voltage Nails has a robust inventory and will soon offer manicure tools, lashes, an expanded jewelry selection, and even more unique and diverse nail sets.

RELATED CONTENT: Teyana Taylor Sued for $50,000 for Non-Payment of Rent For Harlem Nail Salon, Junie Bee Nails