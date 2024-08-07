Hill Harper Opens Up About The Pros, Cons Of AI Technology During U.S. Senate Campaign 

Actor Hill Harper opened up about how using artificial intelligence (AI) technology is both helping and hurting his campaign efforts for the U.S. Senate, AfroTech reports.

Harper’s campaign has pushed advocacy on heavy issues affecting the state of Michigan, including ensuring affordable and universal healthcare, protecting reproductive rights, addressing the climate crisis, providing affordable housing, and increasing public safety with reasonable gun laws.

However, he is concerned with how social media’s algorithm and AI can hinder his reach, especially regarding certain policies. “I’ve attempted to use social media to engage with voters and the community to let them know and have an insight into what my platform is, who I’m engaging with, and what I’m actually learning from the voters,” Harper said.

“It’s been incredible, and I’ve been so happy to have that input level. The biggest challenge for me, quite frankly, has been that since I called for a ceasefire [in the Gaza war], the algorithm has participated in shadow banning, and that is shameful.”

In November 2023, Harper admitted that he rejected a $20 million donation offer from businessman Linden Nelson, who has ties to the influential pro-Israel lobbying organization American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). He was asked to mount a primary challenge against Rep. Rashida Tlaib and end his Senate bid. Instead, the former CSI: NY actor changed his slogan to state he will not be “bossed, bullied, or bought” to raise campaign funds.

Harper used AI and technology to appeal to the state’s younger voters and expound on his policy insight. He even collaborated with rapper GMAC CASH with a catchy campaign anthem featuring supporters and listing some of the things he will do for the state. However, he remains cautious of how technological advancements will impact voters’ points of view within campaigns. “There’s a true danger to misinformation, but we’ve seen it in many ways before with bots and dark money. I believe the best way to solve the problem is to end Citizens United and stop allowing dark money in politics,” he said.

“Just like any technology, it [AI] has the potential to be beneficial in terms of access to information, efficiency, and the ability to create. There are dangers of manipulation, which is why I believe education must always take priority.”

A huge thank you to GMAC CASH for the incredible song he made for me, encouraging everyone to vote for Hill Harper in the Michigan Democratic Primary on August 6th! Early voting is also available, so visit https://t.co/XnjKKZx2rV to find your voting location and vote early today!… pic.twitter.com/tIadsMmAD7 — Hill Harper for U.S. Senate (@hillharper) August 2, 2024

Hopefully, Harper will be able to continue educating others on the pros and cons of AI, as according to The Hill, Harper lost his primary election race to replace retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D). After receiving the support of former Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and comedian Dave Chappelle and hoping to be the first Black state senator in Michigan and the first Black American Democratic U.S. Senate candidate on a ballot in close to 30 years, he lost by 23.7% to Slotkin’s 76.3%

