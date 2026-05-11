Politics by Selena Hill Hillary Clinton Addressed The ‘Attacks On Women’s Voices’ At The Global Leadership Awards In NYC The former sectary of state talked about the attack on women's voices and rights during the closing speech at her organizations's annual gala







Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton didn’t mince words about what she described as “attacks” on women’s equality and rights during her closing speech at the 24th Annual Global Leadership Awards hosted by Vital Voices Global Partnership last month.

Held at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City April 23, the ceremony honored women leaders who champion human rights and tackle pressing issues such as climate change, economic inequality, digital safety, and women’s rights. Speakers included marketing executive and entrepreneur Bozoma Saint John, legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, actresses Sophia Bush and Michelle Rodriguez, and CNN anchor Abby Phillip.

“There are [people] who have not heard of many of these honorees, but they’re doing incredible things in their communities. We have climate activists, we have a justice activist, we have tech activists,” Huma Abedin, a former Clinton top aide and author, told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“To see what they’re doing and what they’ve successfully done in their communities is inspiring to all of these young women, and we need that now more than ever.”

Established in 1997 as the Vital Voices Democracy Initiative by the former first lady and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Vital Voices Global Partnership has supported more than 49,000 women changemakers addressing the world’s greatest challenges for nearly 30 years. The organization has provided early support for women who went on to become Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, U.S. Youth Poet Laureates, prime ministers, and social entrepreneurs.

Among the 2026 honorees was Dame Donna Langley, who received the Trailblazer Award for her leadership in entertainment. While accepting the honor, Langley reflected on the persistence required to create meaningful change.

“It will always feel like our momentum is uncertain,” Langley said. “Pushing forward when progress is stalled, and discouragement creeps in, is when the work matters most.”

Susie Wolff received the Icon Award, presented by Bush, who praised Wolff for paving the way for future generations of women in sports and leadership.

“Susie’s leadership isn’t just inspiring, it’s urgent,” Bush said during the ceremony.

Wolff later emphasized the importance of investment and opportunity in women’s sports.

“When we get the people with power backing us, when we get the investments, we’ve shown what’s possible,” she said.

Recipients also included Tracy Chou and Seyi Akiwowo, both recognized for their work combating online harm and improving digital safety. Additional Global Leadership Awards were presented to women leading transformative work around the world, including Dutch activist Shirin Musa and Indonesian conservationist Farwiza Farhan.

“I want young people to know that online harm is not inevitable. That dignity, safety, and care are not luxuries. They are non-negotiables… The tech we have today has been designed, and that means that it can be redesigned,” said Akiwowo, a British-Nigerian women’s rights activist and campaigner.

Throughout the evening, speakers stressed the urgency of protecting women’s rights and amplifying women’s leadership worldwide. Closing the ceremony, Clinton reflected on the organization’s nearly three-decade mission and warned against growing threats to women’s participation in democracy.

“The attacks on women’s voices, women’s rights, women’s opportunity, our full participation in society, have weakened democracies and strengthened the hand of authoritarians,” Clinton said. “This is not by accident. This is by design. Tonight’s honorees are part of the resistance to that growing repression,” she continued. “They, through their resilience and determination, have refused to accept the status quo or the efforts to turn the clock back. And that always inspires me.”

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