Hillary Clinton Announces Endorsement For Rep. Jamaal Bowman's Opponent, George Latimer Clinton's support for the candidate's campaign comes shortly after Bowman's accusation of Latimer of being racist in a virtual town hall.









Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and U.S. Senator, has endorsed the campaign of George Latimer, the incumbent Westchester County Executive, for his election bid for the 16th District of New York.

Clinton’s endorsement has provided a boost to Latimer’s campaign as the early voting period in New York draws near. According to a press release, Latimer has garnered support not only from Clinton but also from Democratic leaders in the Bronx and Westchester counties.

Latimer’s opponent in the race is Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned is running for his third term in Congress. However, his campaign recently took a hit after he outwardly voiced his criticisms towards Israel, according to CNN.

Clinton’s support for the candidate’s campaign comes shortly after Bowman’s accusation of Latimer of being racist in a virtual town hall. The Washington Free Beacon reported that Bowman called out a pro-Israel group, AIPAC, for backing Latimer and claiming the pro-Israel group is labeling him anti-Semitic because it can’t “get away with” calling him a racial slur.

“That is why AIPAC’s coming after us, coming after us with hate, coming after us with bullying, and intimidation, and fear. You should see what they’re doing in my district,” Bowman said. “Lie after lie after lie about my record. Lie after lie calling me anti-Semitic, calling me anti-Biden, saying I’m not a real Democrat, using all kinds of dog whistles.”

Clinton voiced her concerns on X, formerly Twitter, about the need for “strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever,” emphasizing the importance of supporting candidates who align with Democratic values and President Biden’s agenda.

I’m honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration.



Early Voting kicks off on Saturday. Vote Early before 6/23, or vote on 6/25. Just make sure you vote for #RealResultsNotRhetoric! https://t.co/6ZUPliMFhZ — George Latimer (@LatimerforNY) June 12, 2024

“In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda — just like he’s always done,” Clinton wrote, underscoring her confidence in Latimer’s commitment to crucial issues.

