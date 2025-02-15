Legal by Mary Spiller Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Jay-Z And Diddy Dropped By Jane Doe The now-dismissed lawsuit accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping and drugging Jane Doe when she was 13 years old.







The Jane Doe who filed a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z, claiming the two men sexually assaulted her 25 years ago, has dropped her lawsuit against them. The notice of voluntary dismissal was received on Feb. 14, and it was specifically done “with prejudice,” barring the lawsuit from ever being re-filed again in the future.

Jane Doe’s court filing read, “Counsel of Plaintiff has discussed this matter with counsel for each Defendant, who acknowledge and consent to this submission.”

Shawn Carter, who’s more widely known as Jay-Z, expressed his relief about the development through his lawyer, Alex Spiro.

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Jay-Z’s attorney said in a statement. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Jane Doe originally filed her lawsuit against Combs in October 2024, alleging that she was drugged and raped by the 55-year-old record executive. She stated that another celebrity was involved in the incident, which took place at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2000. She was just 13 at the time of the alleged assault.

Doe later amended the complaint and added Jay-Z as a defendant.

Since being named, Jay-Z has maintained his innocence against the lawsuit allegations and even encouraged Doe to file a criminal complaint instead of a civil one because “[these are] so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one.”

However, before Doe dismissed her own lawsuit, Jay-Z and his legal team made several attempts to get the case thrown out by the courts, calling Doe’s recollection of the rape inconsistent and inappropriately “relentless filing [a series] of combative motions,” according to the judge.

According to CNN, Combs’ attorney insisted that Doe dropping her lawsuit was an indication that others against Sean were also false.

His legal team said, “This is another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts…[in] case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity.”

Despite the Jane Doe lawsuit being dismissed, Combs is still facing over 40 separate sexual assault lawsuits and has been arrested and indicted on a long list of federal criminal charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges, and alleged again on Feb. 14 that he has “never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.” He has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, since September 2024, awaiting trial.

RELATED CONTENT: Jay-Z’s Attorney Cites Loophole In Hopes of Getting Assault Lawsuit Thrown Out