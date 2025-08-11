Hip-Hop Stars Who Went From Rap To Business Owners

Aug. 11 is hip-hop’s official birthday. On this day, 52 years ago, not only was a genre of music born, but a culture was birthed too. This culture would go on to create industries that made millionaires out of emcees. The financial impact of hip-hop expands way beyond getting paid off selling records, streams, or rank on the music charts. Some of these artists have really made their mark using their lyrics as a way to enter and control all kinds of industries, from clothes and food, to technology and TV. These hip-hop artists are proof that a mic can be a tool to becoming a prosperous business owner. They’re not just rappers, they are moguls who have managed to turn their brand and music into a launching pad for bigger things.

Cardi B

Cardi B, a Bronx native has taken the world by storm. She’s made an impact in the booze, fashion, and endorsement scenes. Her no-holds-barred personality has been a factor in building her brand. I mean, it’s hard not to love her.. It shows in the numbers. Her vodka infused whipped cream line, Whipshots, was a hit selling over 2 million cans in one year. Cardi B’s got a knack for business. It’s pretty impressive. She’s worked with some names, like Reebok and Fashion Nova, which just goes to show she’s more than a talented musician.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube, the musician and film producer made a move into sports entertainment when he co-founded the Big3 Basketball League back in 2017. What’s really cool about this league is that it gives NBA players a chance to keep doing what they love — playing ball. For Ice Cube it’s about expanding his reach beyond the movie business. By creating this platform, he’s not only helping out these athletes he’s also carving out a new niche for himself.

E-40

E-40 is a legend in West Coast hip-hop. His success doesn’t stop at music. In 2013, started his own brand, Earl Stevens Selections. This isn’t some hobby though. He’s actually created a line of alcohol from wine to tequila. If that isn’t enough, E-40 also jumped into the food scene, backing companies like Lumpia Company.

Rick Ross

Rick Ross is a serial entrepreneur. His “Hustlin'” persona isn’t just about the music, it’s a way of life. Back in 2011, the rapper moved into the food business, opening a Wingstop restaurant. That was just the start. Now, he owns over two dozen Wingstop locations across the country. Ross isn’t one to put all his eggs in one basket. He also has a stake in Checkers and Belaire Rosé. What sets Ross apart is his willingness to take risks. His business ventures are a testament to his approach.

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle was a rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who made a difference. He opened The Marathon Clothing store back in 2017. But that was the beginning. He also put his money into real estate and programs that teach kids about tech. What’s amazing is how his legacy lives on inspiring people in South Los Angeles to this day.

50 Cent

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson became a household name for making financial decisions to move from booze, to fashion, to film and TV. It all started back in 2003 with the success of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Before long, 50 Cent was building a business empire. One of his moves was selling his stake in Vitamin Water. Reportedly, the sale raked in a cool $100 million. After cashing out, 50 Cent expanded his business ventures. Curtis Jackson’s production company, G Unit Films, has made some waves. It’s the force behind the popular Power franchise on Starz. That helped cement his status as a player in the entertainment business.

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre changed the game when it comes to audio tech and music production. He co-founded Beats Electronics back in 2006. His insane ability to pick out sound made Beats by Dre a household name. Apple ended up buying the company for $3 billion in 2014. That’s a deal. It cemented Dr. Dre’s spot as one of the highest paid in hip-hop.

Nas

Nas is a name that is mostly associated with music. What’s less-known is that he’s also a pretty savvy investor. He co-founded Queensbridge Venture Partners, a venture capital firm that’s made some smart investments over the years. The firm got in on the ground floor with companies like Dropbox, Lyft, Coinbase, and even Ring, the doorbell maker.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z went from being a rap star to building a business empire. He’s got his hands in all sorts of industries like Roc Nation for sports and entertainment. Hov owns the champagne company called Armand de Brignac. He’s also invested in some tech companies, including Tidal and Uber. What’s really impressive is that in 2019, Jay-Z became a billionaire in hip-hop.

