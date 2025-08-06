Latto Has Them Apple Bottom Jeans In New Brand Collab For Album Anniversary

Latto is switching her “Georgia Peach” for some Apple Bottoms. The rapper has donned the iconic denim amid her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album anniversary.

As she celebrated the one-year release of her Southern-inspired album, Latto kicked off the festivities with the new brand partnership. Latto shared on social media about the venture, featuring the honey-blonde entertainer in the famous jeans. The Jasmine Brand re-shared the images on its Instagram.

The collaboration also comes with an exclusive collection of Apple Bottoms and couture curated by the “Big Mama” rapper. Comprised of 16 pieces, the collection ranges from velour track suits to t-shirts and buckle belts.

Some of the designs even feature Latto’s favorite cheetah pattern, including a tracksuit, chiffon scarf, pants, and baby tee. Prices also range from $30 to $100, offering affordable styles to her fan base.

“Blending Latto’s signature style with iconic Y2K fashion, this collab brings a fresh take on the looks that made Apple Bottoms a hip hop staple,” the company described on its website.

Latto released her third studio album on Aug. 9 of last year. The LP, which featured hits such as “Big Mama” and “Put It on da Floor,” debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200. The certified Gold album also coincided with her Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour, which held 30 shows across North America and Europe.

The move also comes as Apple Bottoms marks its reemergence in the streetwear scene as a Black-owned fashion brand. As the clothing line rolls out its relaunch, partnering with a modern hip-hop star like Latto will help draw in a new generation of fans for the popular 2000s brand.

As Latto continues to make her mark in rap music, she is now part of the Apple Bottoms family as it regains its throne in the fashion industry.

RELATED CONTENT: DeKalb County Plato’s Closet Eviction Leads To Public Scramble For Designer Merch