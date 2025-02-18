Events by Daniel Johnson Hip Hop Caucus Continues Its Focus On Black Banking And Economic Justice With Panel Event According to the announcement for the event, the virtual event will attempt to marry the history of Black banking in America with the modern struggle for climate, racial, and economic justice







Back in March 2024, the Hip Hop Caucus launched its Black and Green Campaign, a multi-year economic and environmental justice effort aimed at disempowering mass incarceration and systemic environmental racism. Part of that aim was a focus on Black banks, and on Feb. 19, the group will continue that work through a virtual event titled (the) History of Black Banking: From Reconstruction To Modern Financial Activism.

According to the group’s announcement, the virtual event, which begins streaming at 6 p.m. EST, will attempt to marry the history of Black banking in America with the modern struggle for climate, racial, and economic justice.

According to Let Us Put Our Money Together: The Founding of America’s Black Banks, the history of Black banking stretches back as far as 1833, if not earlier. It began informally when some successful Black entrepreneurs in the North, particularly New Orleans in the South, began offering rudimentary financial services.

This book, which Tim Todd published in 2019 with the assistance of the Public Affairs Department of The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, traces the origins of the first true Black banking apparatuses and arguably the first step towards Black banks in America, started in most cases by the formerly enslaved.

As it relates to the event which Hip Hop Caucus is putting on, there will be a virtual panel discussion featuring Dr. Shennette Garrett-Scott, the National Director of the Association of Black Women Historians and the author of Banking on Freedom: Black Women in U.S. Finance Before the New Deal, Dr. Brandon Winford, an associate professor of history at the University of Tennessee, as well as the author of John Hervey Wheeler, Black Banking, and the Economic Struggle, alongside Kenya Tyson, the Executive Director of the Black Massacre Project, an independent public research center that explores the historical race massacres perpetrated against Black Americans.

The panel discussion will discuss some of the early Black financial pioneers in America and how their work paved the way for the Hip Hop Caucus’ Bank Black & Green Campaign.

According to the announcement, “Attendees will gain insights into modern MDI/CDFI challenges, explore innovative campaigning strategies, and engage in a critical dialogue on reinvestment into our communities. Whether you’re a banking professional, impact investor, organizer, or history enthusiast, you will leave equipped with actionable tools and strategies to help build a new financial system that works for everyone and not just the well-connected.”

In 2020, Winford authored a treatise on Black Banking and Black women in finance who were considered power brokers for AAIHS. In it, he discussed Garrett-Scott’s work, which positioned the failure of the Reconstruction-era Freedmen’s Bank as a uniquely distressing double failure of Black women.

As Winford posited, Garrett-Scott described this failure in her book as a “federal version of racial paternalism and economic exploitation that undermined much of the economic autonomy that free black women had forged in the antebellum and earlier periods.”

As their scholarship indicates, racial, economic and gender justice are all tied together, a position that was echoed by Stephone Coward II, Hip Hop Caucus’ Economic Justice Director and the Co-founder of BankBlackUSA, in the press release announcing the Black and Green Campaign.

“It is a privilege to take the Bank Black movement into its next phase by launching the Bank Black & Green Campaign,” Coward said. “Economic justice, racial justice, gender justice, climate, and environmental justice are inextricably linked. Our goal is to change banking for good by strengthening the economic power of frontline communities of color and reducing economic disparities while disempowering systems of mass incarceration and environmental pollution.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black-Owned Bank Celebrates 100 Years In Business During Black History Month