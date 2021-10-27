Hip-Hop Legend Lil’ Kim Announces She’ll Be Rolling Out Her Cannabis Brand In 2022

Lil’ Kim is lighting up the cannabis industry with the upcoming launch of her brand, “Aphrodisiac.” The legendary hip-hop artist will be debuting the brand at the beginning of 2022.

According to Forbes, Lil’ Kim’s brand will begin its launch in California, with plans to expand to several other states, including Michigan, New Jersey, and the rapper’s native New York.

In an interview with Forbes, Lil’ Kim shared her excitement for the launch.

“I’ve actually been working on this for about two and a half to three years,” she said about Aphrodisiac. “This is something that didn’t just come overnight. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s the way of the world.”

Lil’ Kim is launching the brand in partnership with Superbad Inc., a cannabis brand whose mission is to “bring cutting edge technology and sleek design to the modern consumer.” CampNova, a vertically-integrated online cannabis distribution platform based in Northern California, is also a part of the partnership.

Carlos Dew, the founder of Superbad Inc., shared that all Aphrodisiac products “will be custom to Kim’s preferences on genetics, and strains.” He also gave some insight into the growing process.

“I am confident knowing that, we at Vertical Companies are one of the largest licensed indoor grows in California; we have 1,800 grow lights and seven acres of indoor grow,” Dew told Forbes. “Our state-of-the-art facility is able to precisely control key aspects of the growing and cultivation process: wind simulation, temperature control, humidity control, and specialized grow lighting.”

During the research and development phase of Lil’ Kim’s brand, the rapper tested out various strains and flavors for her brand. She said she likes smoking different strains, including Sativa, Indica, hybrid, and California OG.

“I’m a hustler by nature, right? I’m from Brooklyn, so we hustle,” she said. “I equate the game all the time to how I came up in the streets. It’s different, but it’s not; it’s the same. I’ve always been the type of person who will try it out. I test my product. I tested this, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is that gas.’”

Lil’ Kim didn’t give too much away about the brand’s appearance, but she did mention that it’ll be fashion—forward much like the artist herself.

“How perfectly do fashion and cannabis go together? We’re gonna have some fashion pieces, too, as a part of the superbad inc., aphrodisiac cannabis line.”