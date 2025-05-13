‘Masters Of The Mic’ Brings Legendary Rappers To Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati In August

Cincinnati will host a bevy of legendary hip-hop artists when the “Masters of the Mic” hits The Queen City this summer.

According to Local 12, Warren G, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Talib Kweli, and Arrested Development will play the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster through the “Master of the Mic” website.

Warren G, who is known for being one of the first producers to bring what became known as the G-Funk sound, was introduced to the hip-hop world through his 1994 hit song, “Regulate” (featuring Nate Dogg). He linked Snoop Dogg with Dr. Dre, helping form one of hip-hop’s best-known acts.

Slick Rick, originally from England, sharpened his lyrical skills in the Bronx while part of Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew. With his imagination and creative lyrics, he became one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers, an an influence to many emcees who came after him.

Big Daddy Kane, arguably one of the first sex symbols of hip-hop, was also a master of lyricism. He birthed other Brooklyn rappers, like The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z, in making the borough popular for having skilled wordsmiths who knew how to “put words together like a letterman.”

Talib Kweli started as a backpack rapper who became known for his conscious lyrics and activism after starting his rap career with Cincinnati producer and DJ, Hi-Tek before connecting with fellow Brooklyn lyricist, Mos Def (now known as Yasiin Bey), to form Black Star.

Atlanta’s Arrested Development assembled a cast of musicians who penned socially driven lyrics and infused their songs with actvism. Its debut 1992 album, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of…, was a critical and commercial success.

