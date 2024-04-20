The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready To Die’ And Doug E. Fresh And Slick Rick’s ‘La-Di-Da-Di’ Inducted Into The National Recording Registry

Two hip-hop songs from New York City legendary recording artists have been entered into the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress has announced the 25 sound recordings inducted into the 2024 National Recording Registry. Along with several recognizable songs from various artists, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick’s classic song, “La-Di-Da-Di” which was released in 1985 was included as well as The Notorious B.I.G.’s title track from his debut album, “Ready To Die” which debuted in 1994.

Other notable artists who made the cut were Johnny Mathis’ “Chances Are” (1957), Lee Morgan’s “The Sidewinder” (1964), Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” (1971), and Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” (1988).

“The Library of Congress is proud to preserve the sounds of American history and our diverse culture through the National Recording Registry,” Library of Congress’ Carla Hayden said. We have selected audio treasures worthy of preservation with our partners this year, including a wide range of music from the past 100 years and comedy. We were thrilled to receive a record number of public nominations, and we welcome the public’s input on what we should preserve next.”

There are now 650 songs listed in the registry. A record 2,899 nominations were placed for consideration by the public for this year’s class. Songs to be considered for next year’s class can be submitted via the website and will be accepted until Oct. 1, 2024.

The songs that made it were “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

Recordings Selected for the 2024 National Recording Registry

(chronological order)