Hiring Managers Reject AI-Generated Job Applications From Job Seekers New studies show how frustrated hiring managers are with AI-generated job applications.







Statistics reveal that many job seekers exaggerate or misrepresent details on their resumes, and an increasing number of hiring managers are frowning upon those who use AI in job applications.

A new survey by the CV Genius research team revealed that 80% of hiring managers dislike AI-generated cover letters and resumes, with 74% saying they can spot when AI has been used in a job application. Instead of AI, hiring managers prefer human-written applications and believe candidates who use AI come across as repetitive, generic, and lazy.

The survey of 625 hiring managers found that over half (57%) are far less likely to hire an applicant who used AI in their application and may disqualify the candidate altogether if they suspect AI has been used.

“Job seekers must learn how to use AI as an asset and not as a shortcut.” Ethan David Lee, career expert at CV Genius, says. “Hiring managers don’t mind AI in applications, but when it’s used carelessly, the result feels impersonal and fails to stand out.”

“In an AI world, it’s more important than ever that applicants show their human side,” Lee added. “It doesn’t mean that job seekers shouldn’t use AI, but they need to use it mindfully if they want it to help their chances.”

In response to the growing number of job seekers resorting to AI in their job search, CV Genius released a Guide to Using AI for Job Applications, offering insights on how to use AI to enhance applications without raising red flags to hiring managers. Emphasizing that AI can be beneficial when used thoughtfully, the guide provides six tips to help job seekers effectively leverage AI to enhance their applications.

Avoid Relying Solely on AI

AI should support, not substitute, your job application efforts. While using AI as a writing aid is fine, ensure each application is customized for the specific role and company.

Review for Exaggerations or Inaccuracies

AI’s tendency to exaggerate or fabricate accomplishments and experiences can harm you during the interview process. Always fact-check your AI-generated CV and cover letter to ensure accuracy. If you secure an interview, be ready to support every claim made in your application.

Incorporate Personal Experiences and Specific Examples

AI frequently employs generic phrases, resulting in CVs and cover letters that may sound polished but lack concrete evidence. Recruiters recommend avoiding this mistake by adding personal touches an AI Autobot cannot generate.

Avoid Using Common AI Writing Patterns

AI-generated content frequently exhibits consistent patterns, including a straightforward, formal writing style and repetitive phrases. When utilizing AI to draft your CV and cover letter, it’s essential to review and edit the generated content and replace any words or phrases that appear repeatedly or seem out of context.

Ensure Consistency In Verbiage/Vocabulary of Your CV, Cover Letter, and Interview

Another sign of AI-generated content is a mismatch in writing tone between the CV and cover letter, which can make matching the persona of an AI-generated application during a real-world interview difficult.

Use AI Checkers to Review Your CV and Cover Letter

To prevent your applications from being discarded, run them through multiple AI detection tools before submission and revise any flagged sections to ensure they align with your unique voice and style.

