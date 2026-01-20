News by Mitti Hicks African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund Awards $5M To Historically Black Churches The fund, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is awarding $1 million to each church.







The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has awarded $5 million in grants to five historically Black churches. The fund, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is awarding $1 million each to First African Baptist Church in Beaufort, South Carolina; Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago; Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles; Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia; and Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma.

“These churches represent multifaceted legacies spanning critical moments in American history and culture,” said Brent Leggs, executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. Leggs announced the funding on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. He adds, “Thanks to generous funding from the Lilly Endowment Inc. and our team’s strategic partnership, the Action Fund is ensuring that these historic churches can continue to exist as civic spaces of faith, education, beauty, and belonging for generations to come.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation works to protect historic landscapes and buildings that represent America’s diverse cultural experience. Chartered by Congress in 1949 as a privately funded organization, the National Trust is committed to honoring the histories of all Americans and partners with allies to save places, educate the public, and use preservation to address urgent challenges and serve communities today.

The Role Of Historically Black Churches

Historically Black churches have played a vital role in shaping American history and civil rights. Black churches have long served as the cornerstones in the communities beyond faith. They are often the headquarters of social change and stand as symbols of resilience and cultural achievement.

Second Baptist Church in Los Angeles, for example, has long been a hub for community organizing, faith leadership, community service, and civic engagement. The church has hosted several NAACP national conventions and has welcomed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X into its doors.

In Chicago, the first bricks of Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ were laid by Bishop William Roberts and his deacons in 1922. Decades later, the church hosted the funeral of 15-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.

Mother Bethel AME Church currently sits on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by Black Americans in the U.S. Built in 1794, it is the birthplace of the African Methodist Episcopal denomination, founded by Rev. Richard Allen.

“We are profoundly grateful for this generous $1M grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which will empower Mother Bethel to continue its vital work in the community and preserve our rich African American history,” Rev. Carolyn C. Cavaness, the pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, said in a statement. “This contribution demonstrates the commitment to the historical significance of this landmark as a beacon for social justice and a critical institution in the founding of America.”

RELATED CONTENT: From Slavery To Liberation: The Diasporic Legacy Of Black Breastfeeding