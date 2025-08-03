Pioneer Producer Hitman Howie Tee Dies At 61—Hip-Hop Heavyweights Reflect On His Lasting Legacy

Legendary music producer Howard Thompson, known to Hip-Hop fans as Hitman Howie Tee, has recently died.

According to AllHipHop, the Brooklyn-bred producer, who was born in England to Jamaican parents, was a pioneering music producer who recorded songs for the likes of other Hip-Hop pioneers, including Special Ed, Chubb Rock, The Real Roxanne, and U.T.F.O. No details were revealed on how he died. He was 61.

The music producer was also a DJ and a member of the Hip-Hop group, CDIII, which released two songs for Prelude Records, “Get Tough (1983)” and “Success (1984).” He soon began working with U.T.F.O.’s Kangol Kid and started working with a group, Whistle, who had a Top 20 Billboard R&B hit, “(Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’ (1986).”

After producing several records with Chubb Rock in 1987, “Rock N’ Roll Dude” and 1988, “DJ Innovator” and “I Feel Good,” he made a big splash with Chubb and another artist named Special Ed between 1989 and 1990 when both dropped classic singles like Special Ed’s “I Got It Made,” “Think About It,” “I’m The Magnificent” and “The Mission,” while Chubb released “Ya Bad Chubbs,” “Stop That Train,” and “Treat ‘Em Right.”

He worked with a number of artists and scored one of his biggest hits, which landed on the New Jack City soundtrack, Color Me Badd’s “I Wanna Sex You Up,” in 1991.

BLACK ENTERPRISE was able to speak to some of Hitman Howie Tee’s longtime friends, and they had some things to say about the music producer.

Special Ed, who benefited immediately under the tutelage of Hitman Howie Tee, was very grateful for the opportunity afforded him by the producer.

“Howie Tee was one of the most generous and kind people that I know. He gave me a chance when I was too young to take a chance in this industry. I have always conducted myself in a way that would make him proud to be affiliated with me. When we were recording the album, he was expecting his oldest daughter, Nastasia, and that was always special to me. She is the same age as the album, ‘Youngest in Charge.’ With all the personalities and egos in the music industry, it was refreshing to work with someone as humble as Howie. He taught me how to produce music and use all kinds of equipment together to make songs. He was not just a producer, but a big brother and a mentor as well as an inspiration.”

Producer Pete Rock acknowledged Howie Tee for opening the door for fellow DJs and producers like him to make a career.

“He was a mentor to me since CDIII and opened up doors for new producers to shine. Thank you, Howie.”

DJ Wiz, original DJ for the hip-hop group Kid N’ Play, gave his thoughts on the influence of the hitmaking producer.

“Howie Tee is one of the most influential DJ/producers of all time. His excellent song production created some of the most classic hits that stand the test of time. Howie was one of the best technical DJs skill-wise. He was underrated and deserves more acknowledgement from the Hip-Hop culture and community.”

Fellow Brooklynite, DJ Scratch, legendary DJ from EPMD, had this to say about his longtime friend and influencer.

“Howie Tee was Brooklyn’s first hip-hop super producer. Also, one of the greatest scratching DJs of all time. Howie was the template of what DJ Clark Kent & I wanted to become: DJs that can also produce hits. We looked up to him, we studied him & wound up meeting & becoming great friends with him. Til this day, you cannot play a classic Hip Hop event without playing something produced by Howie Tee. ‘I Got It Made’ by Special Ed, ‘Treat Em’ Right’ by Chubb Rock & the list goes on & on & on. God Bless Howie Tee & His Family.”

RELATED CONTENT: City High’s Robbie Pardlo Dies At 46