Women by Stacy Jackson Jamaican Soccer Pro Alicia Wilson Joins Alabama State As Head Women’s Soccer Coach Wilson is excited to coach Alabama State's women's soccer team and build meaningful relationships with the Hornets family.







Alabama State University has appointed Jamaican soccer pro Alicia Wilson as head coach of its women’s soccer team.

Wilson will lead the team as it embarks on its next chapter with the Montego Bay native. According to a press release by Alabama State University, Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Jason Cable welcomed the All-American to the Hornets family on March 24. “I am super excited to be joining the Hornet Family,” Wilson said. “The ASU staff has been very welcoming and supportive already, and my family and I are looking forward to building meaningful relationships here.”

With over 14 years of coaching experience, Alabama State is thrilled for the Jamaican National Team star to join the Hornets and inspire excellence on and off the field. “Her commitment to building nationally competitive teams and passion for the sport align perfectly with our vision for women’s soccer at ASU,” Cable said.

Wilson comes to Alabama after 10 seasons as a soccer coach at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and five seasons at the University of West Florida. Although her resume spans 14 years of international, professional, and collegiate playing experience, the soccer champ did not grow up playing the sport all her life. “Obviously, I had a love for the sport but never knew God would allow me to go into that area and be able to influence young women today,” she told Navarro Sports’ “On the Pitch” host Richey Cutrer in 2023.

On a full scholarship, Wilson played soccer for four years at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She completed a bachelor’s in psychology at the institution before she graduated with a master’s in exercise science from the University of West Florida. Her soccer career has awarded her titles as 2001 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American, and recognitions by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. The college coach also boasts six years of experience playing overseas in Iceland and Costa Rica and over 14 years on the Jamaican national team.

The athletics department believes Coach Wilson’s soccer experience will be vital for the future of the Hornets and as the university continues to strive for both athletic and academic excellence. In her new position, she will be near her husband, Oscar Lopez, who will train the goalkeepers and defensive players. As she juggles her new coaching role and married life, she is also raising her 12- and 16-year-old daughters, who both play soccer in Texas.

