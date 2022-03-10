H&M And Buy From A Black Woman Enter Second Year Of Partnership

H&M and Buy From a Black Woman (BFABW) have announced they will continue their partnership for another year to support Black female entrepreneurs.

The retail giant will continue to support Black female small business owners through special events, activities, and a $250,000 donation to the nonprofit. The funds will be used for a variety of initiatives including a BFABW docuseries titled, The Living Example, which will feature and highlight 25 Black women entrepreneurs.

The funding will also go toward a grant program, a business accelerator, and a multi-city tour highlighting Black women and their stories. Last year, the tour hit 16 cities and this year’s tour will hit 20 cities including Memphis, Tenn.; Dallas; Oakland, Calif.; Detroit, Milwaukee, and will start June 30 in New Orleans.

BFABW founder Nikki Porcher, who started the nonprofit in 2016, told WWD she is grateful for the partnership and the work her group has done to help and assist Black female entrepreneurs.

“I’m grateful that Buy From a Black Woman has been doing the work, and has not just social proof but also financial proof through our grants, programming, events and our community to show that we are a strong supporter of the Black women business community,” Porcher said.

The groups kicked off the second year of their partnership at a gathering in Philadelphia where more than 30 Black female entrepreneurs shared their expertise and experiences.

“We are thrilled to embark on the second year of our partnership with Buy From a Black Woman. Our relationship with Nikki Porcher and the Buy From a Black Woman vendor has enabled us to witness the growth of these businesses in ways we could not have imagined. This partnership exemplifies the impact we want to have in empowering and creating capacity in the communities in which we live and work,” Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Diversity for H&M USA said in a statement.