Holiday Gift Guide To Healthy Haircare Products – And They’re All Black-Owned

On the tenth day of Christmas, BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Holiday Gift Guide focuses on Black-owned haircare brands that celebrate every type of textured hair. Each brand presents a straightforward solution to essential care for curls, coils, and kinks through a combination of products using science-backed luxury formulas and moisture-rich handmade staples.

These innovative brands are rooted in culture, wellness, and community, and deliver products that nourish, protect, and celebrate our crowns. The current season presents an ideal opportunity to support Black-owned brands through gifting their products. These haircare essentials should lead your gift list if you want to gift with purpose this holiday season. #BuyBlackHolidayGuide

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross established Pattern Beauty to provide a haircare collection that focuses on curls with its shampoos, conditioners, styling creams, and tools, designed for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair. Ross developed Pattern to honor textured hair and address the lack of inclusive haircare products. Pattern launched after extensive research and development spanning more than ten years, and has built a loyal customer base since its introduction in the United States. The brand delivers texture-specific haircare solutions to customers worldwide through its online platform and major retail outlets.

Bread Beauty Supply

Bread Beauty Supply, founded by Maeva Heim, simplifies haircare routines for textured hair. The brand offers minimalist, clean haircare essentials like washes, conditioners, creams, and oils that hydrate and define without fuss. Launched in 2020, Bread Beauty Supply is sold online and at retailers like Sephora. BBS focuses on clean, vegan, cruelty-free formulas that make everyday haircare joyful and accessible for curls, coils, and waves.

TPH by Taraji Henson

TPH by Taraji Henson, a hair and scalp care line designed by actress Taraji P. Henson, offers a range of scalp-first haircare and styling products that cleanse, moisturize, strengthen, and repair hair of all textures. Henson’s TPH beauty brand has wide distribution through major retailers and online platforms and provides specific solutions for scalp health together with general hair vitality.

Cécred

After six years of development, Beyoncé launched her science-backed haircare brand, Cécred, in February 2024. Beyoncé created the brand to deliver transformative results for every hair type through its repair-focused, resilient, and radiant texture-enhancing formulas. The brand provides a luxurious haircare collection which uses bioactive keratin ferment technology alongside botanical formulas to nourish and protect hair of all textures. Cécred reaches customers worldwide through its extensive distribution network.

Oyin Handmade

Jamyla Bennu established Oyin Handmade from natural food-grade ingredients. The brand creates moisture-rich hair products which exclude sulfates, silicones, parabens, and phthalates, thus attracting customers who have dry, textured hair. The food-grade method used by Oyin delivers moisture and texture through honey and botanical oils, which provide gentle, effective care that resembles self-care. Oyin started its journey during the early 2000s by transforming kitchen creations into a nationally established product line. Products are available through online sales and independent retail stores across the United States.

Donna’s Recipe

Lifestyle influencer Tabitha Brown and co-founder Gina Woods created Donna’s Recipe to provide clean, vegan haircare products. The brand offers shampoos, conditioners, oils, and styling products that include biotin, sweet potato extract, and botanical butters and deliver nutrient-dense formulas for growth and moisture and overall wellness. Donna’s Recipe started in 2021, and now sells its products through Ulta Beauty and on its website.

TGIN (Thank God It’s Natural)

The natural haircare brand TGIN, which was established by Chris-Tia Donaldson, focuses on wellness and community impact through its beloved products. TGIN’s product range includes sulfate- and paraben-free solutions that provide hydration and strengthening benefits while defining natural hair textures. Through its website and major retailers, TGIN continues to grow, introducing new collections such as the Miracle Styling line. TGIN combines its moisture-rich formulas with a philanthropic and health advocacy mission to deliver both performance and purpose.

Adwoa Beauty

Julian Addo established Adwoa Beauty as a clean luxury haircare brand which delivers non-toxic high-performance formulas through natural and ethically sourced ingredients to hydrate, define, and support the scalp. Adwoa has built a loyal customer base because of its unique combination of scientific innovation and natural ingredients. Adwoa Beauty transforms haircare into a nourishing ritual through its online store and select clean beauty retailers, making it perfect for people who want both luxury and effective results.

These haircare lines, which include artisanal classics and celebrity-backed innovations, demonstrate how beauty based on texture can serve a purpose while remaining enjoyable. which help build confidence and nourish hair while encouraging self-care.

