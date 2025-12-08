The Ultimate Gift Guide To Black-Owned Fragrance Brands

Our Black-Owned Holiday Gift Guide presents 10 exceptional fragrance brands on day six of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 12 Days of Gifting.

Wearing Black fragrance is so much more than just smelling good. It’s identity, expression, cultural pride, and an investment in Black companies.

Our support for Black-owned brands go beyond gifting, but the holiday season is a good start to help sustain Black business and economic forces that contribute to the growth and success in Black community and industry.

Fenty Beauty

Part of Rihanna’s gigantic Fenty Beauty, Fenty perfume is distributed through its worldwide retail stores and regular beauty markets. Through its fragrance expansion, Fenty maintains cultural significance and representation while reaching a wide mainstream audience.

World of Chris Collins

The luxury niche fragrance line World of Chris Collins was established by former model-turned-perfumer Chris Collins to provide unisex and men’s scents. The colognes distinguish themselves in the market through their deep complexity and sophisticated, rich notes. The brand sells its products through international online platforms while maintaining its identity as a luxury scent house. World of Chris Collins emerged as part of the recent expansion of Black-owned niche perfumeries in the market. This brand serves fragrance enthusiasts who seek intricate, refined scents through its bold, layered, elegant fragrances.

Savoir Faire

Chris Classic established Savoir Faire, hand-blended unisex fragrances that use higher oil concentration to achieve extended longevity with gentle sillage and adaptable wearability. The collection combines various elements, including woods together with spices, herbs, and additional components. Savoir Faire began operations in the late 2010s, as Black-owned niche perfume houses began to gain recognition through online sales and directories of Black-owned fragrance brands. The brand’s mission is to create fragrances that are inclusive and personal.

Moodeaux

Brianna Arps established Moodeaux to connect scent with self-care and clean beauty. Moodeaux creates unisex clean-luxury fragrances that focus on skin health. Moodeaux operates through online sales and represents the increasing visibility of Black-owned perfume brands in clean beauty and fragrance culture.

BROWN GIRL Jane

The Eau de Parfum collection from BROWN GIRL Jane delivers floral, fruity, warm-amber, gourmand, and fresh scent options. Customers can use the brand’s online scent quiz to find their perfect fragrance match. BROWN GIRL Jane fragrance makes an ideal gift for individuals who value heritage-based femininity and luxurious scents that deliver cultural validation.

Scent & Fire

Monisha Edwards, a Black woman entrepreneur, established Scent & Fire as a brand focused on self-love, wellness, and cultural expression. Their unisex perfumes and body products create warm experiences that promote identity and wellness through clean, inclusive formulas. Scent & Fire markets itself as a socially conscious brand that unites fragrance, personal care, and cultural identity. The founder’s personal wellness journey inspired the brand to use fragrance as a tool for mental health promotion, self-love, and cultural affirmation, while creating clean, cruelty-free products with inclusive design to address inequities in the fragrance industry.

Aromatic Perfume Oils

The Black-owned brand Aromatic Perfume Oils creates alcohol-free vegan perfume oils. These roll-on oils provide a fragrance experience that lasts longer than traditional sprays while nurturing the skin. The brand sells its products online to customers who want vegan-friendly, skin-safe fragrances. The brand joined the recent movement of independent perfume entrepreneurs by supporting active Black-owned fragrance houses. Perfume oils make a considerate gift choice for people who want gentle scents or need vegan, cruelty-free, and skin-friendly fragrances.

Mair Fragrance

Mair Fragrance represents a Black-owned niche perfume house that creates elegant fragrances, including “Peony Silk” and “Remember When.” The fragrances at Mair Fragrance aim to be wearable and subtle through their soft, sophisticated designs. Mair Fragrance offers the perfect gift for people who prefer classic, soft, sophisticated scents over loud, bold fragrances.

B Fragranced

B Fragranced is a Black-owned fragrance brand that combines fresh floral notes with fruity elements and sweet-spice undertones. Its fragrance combinations create a warm, sensual experience, making them ideal for daily use or as a light signature scent. B Fragranced continues to exist as a fragrance brand that serves people who want feminine-centric cents.

Crowned Skin

The grooming and fragrance brand Crowned Skin combines skincare and fragrance in its “Body Butter Colognes” and “Body Oil Colognes.” The brand became well-known on TikTok. Crowned Skin quickly became famous after its April 2024 launch, fulfilling a gap in men’s grooming and fragrance products.

