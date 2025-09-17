Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Emmys For Leaving Danielle Spencer Out Of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Holly Robinson Peete blasts the Emmys for leaving Danielle Spencer out of the televised "In Memoriam" segment.







Actress and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete is sounding off about Dr. Danielle Spencer’s omission from the Emmys’ “In Memoriam” segment.

The 77th Emmy Awards, held Sept. 14, featured its customary “In Memoriam” tribute to Hollywood figures who died over the past year. Notably absent was actress and veterinarian Danielle Spencer, best remembered for her role as Dee Thomas on the sitcom What’s Happening!!

After spotting the exclusion, Peete took to X to speak out and pay tribute to the late actress, who passed away in August at age 60 from gastric cancer and cardiac arrest.

“How could the Emmys forget to mention my friend Dr. Danielle Spencer—our beloved & HILARIOUS Dee Thomas from What’s Happening!! in their ‘In Memoriam’??💔 We will honor her, even if they didn’t. ✊🏾” Peete wrote.

How could the Emmys forget to mention my friend Dr. Danielle Spencer—our beloved & HILARIOUS Dee Thomas from What’s Happening!! in their ‘In Memoriam’??💔 We will honor her, even if they didn’t. ✊🏾 #DanielleSpencer #WhatsHappening #emmys @TelevisionAcad @JesseCollinsEnt pic.twitter.com/sJuUy3TlHq — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) September 15, 2025

In follow-up tweets, Peete suggested that future Emmy tributes consider excluding a performer from the segment, allowing the audience to fully focus on the photos of those who have passed.

“Easy Solution: don’t have a performer at all and just run the package with 1 song in the BG so we don’t need to cut away to the performers’ faces & background singers and we can just focus on the photos!” she quipped. “That gives more time and more coverage! Nobody will mind 30 more seconds.”

She also questioned why the Emmys found time to honor producers and managers while leaving well-known screen stars out of the televised memorial, instead relegating them to a website post, which she noted few people actually see.

“And putting it on the website is even more insulting bc who looks at that? I saw agents, managers & others. They are ALL important,” Peete wrote. “But we can celebrate them all with a little more time and a little less production. That package should be only about those who are gone. Fix it!”

Another noticeable omission from the “In Memoriam” segment was actor Tony Todd, best known for his roles in Candyman and Final Destination, as well as numerous TV appearances throughout his career. Todd, who passed away from cancer in November 2024, was publicly missed by his widow, Fatima Cortez Todd, who issued a statement criticizing the snub.

“Tony had a long list of TV credits, but he was not respected as much by the industry he gave his artistic life,” she said. “He was classically trained and always given great support by his fans. Ultimately, he gave his all because he loved his work. Many times he was told that he should have had a role he didn’t get. He still maintained his generosity of spirit. The award shows look over many who should be honored. That’s on them.”

