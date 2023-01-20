Jerrod Carmichael’s Controversial Golden Globes Monologue Reportedly ‘Upset' HFPA President

Jerrod Carmichael is reportedly in hot water again for the jokes he delivered at the 2023 Golden Globes last week.

In addition to receiving backlash from audience members and social media users, new reports claimed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) president, Helen Hoehne, wasn’t too fond of the comedian’s jokes either.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, some of Carmichael’s banter addressed the primary reason the Golden Globes Awards didn’t have a live broadcast in 2022: the lack of diversity within the organization caused high-profile names to boycott the event.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So, do with that information what you will,” the 35-year-old said.

Later, Carmichael claimed he was given this opportunity to host the Golden Globes ceremony because he was Black and disclosed that his paycheck was allegedly $500,000, while other sources told The Hollywood Reporter it was $750,000.

During his monologue, Carmichael brought up Hoehne’s name when he highlighted that he had previously turned down the hosting gig three times before meeting with the HFPA president. The Carmichael Show star wrapped up the joke by stating that the gathering and the salary offer felt like “a trap.”

Following the jabs, several sources shared different accounts of Hoehne’s reaction to Carmichael’s remarks on Jan. 18 with The Hollywood Reporter.

Although it is reported that an emotional Hoehne had to be comforted by friends, a source shared that the entire situation was “awkward.” At the same time, another insider revealed that Carmichael took a joyous occasion and made it heavy with some of his comments.

Despite the claims of Hoehne being visibly upset by the jokes, a source close to HFPA denied those accusations.

Since then, a few members of HFPA have refused to comment on Carmichael’s hosting performance, and Hoehne has yet to respond to the events that transpired that night.