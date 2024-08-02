Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Peep This Art Decor That Celebrates Black Women Since you are getting your house nice and cozy for the holidays, here's some home items and decor ideas that represent Black women to the fullest.









Black women should be celebrated in every way possible. This past year has been incredible, with Vice President Kamala Harris making groundbreaking history and women like Stacey Abrams, and Rihanna excelling in their respective fields. If you love the Queens, you will be excited to go shopping for women-centric decor today!

We’ve found home items that represent the full beauty and power of Black women that will breathe new life into your everyday routine. Ready to cop these items?

In a 90’s kind of world I’m glad I got my girls! In honor of the classic FOX sitcom, artist Nadira Simone composes this and other cult classic posters from the ’90s Golden Era of Black culture.

Living Single Art Print Poster (Amazon)

Express your bold style and individuality with this Black girl wall art set by Haus & Hues. You will love these paintings’ fashionable, aesthetic, and Bohemian elements with cool green tones, warm orange hues, and soft pinks in the background. Hang these beautiful pictures in your office, vanity, or dorm, and watch your confidence and personality come alive!

Black Woman Wall Art (Amazon)

This set of pillow covers will add a chic look to your couch or bed with minimal effort. This set of four is machine washable and has an all white reserve side. Material is 100% polyester.

Bella and Bentley African American Pillow Cover Set of 4 (Amazon)

This 7′ X 5′ area rug is a cute addition to compliment your couch or a coffee table in your living room. This rug also had durability as it is fade-resistant–a plus if your home has lots of traffic!

ALAZA African Dancer Women Tribal Black Area Rug (Amazon)

Affirm your thoughts and inner goddess every time you look in the mirror with this bathroom set. All ‘I Am’ features a variety of designs that center strong images of Black women. Each set comes with a shower curtain with 12 plastic hooks, a bathroom mat, a U-shaped rug, and a toilet lid cover.

I Am Shower Curtains Set (Amazon)

Each greeting card has a unique message inside, so they’re ready to make friends and family smile right out of the box. This boxed set of cards and envelopes has every sentiment you need to convey for any occasion. Get a card for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, or to send good wishes and gratitude in this assorted pack of 12!

Designs by Maria Inc. Black Girl Greeting Cards (Amazon)

