Los Angeles Home Bought By Serena And Venus Williams For Their Mother Is On The Market

Tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams bought their mother a home in 2005 in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. Their mother, Oracene Price lived in the house until 2019 when it was reportedly sold for just under $2 million. That same property is back on the market, according to TMZ.

The property was listed for $4,649,000.

It is a 7-bedroom house that has a gated private drive and sits atop a hill on a 1.4-acre lot. Whoever purchases the property will be getting a tennis court and other amenities that include an inground pool, multiple fireplaces, and a gorgeous walk-in closet attached to the primary bedroom.

Figure 8 Realty listed the property as having seven bedrooms, and five and a half bathrooms spanning 5,612 square feet. An oversized three-car garage is included with the contemporary-style mansion. The home has been recently renovated as it boasts 18-foot vaulted ceilings with “seemingly endless mountain views.” Four bedrooms are located upstairs where there is a large Primary Suite Wing with walk-in closets, “an expansive balcony, elegant fireplace, and a skylight-lit luxury en-suite bath.”

And speaking of Serena, she recently talked to Byrdie and gushed about how she is enjoying motherhood after retiring from playing professional tennis.

“Motherhood has allowed me to look at beauty through the eyes of my daughter, Olympia,” Williams said. “We’re always experimenting with makeup together, and I think about how these moments will be part of both of our beauty journeys.”

She tells the media outlet she also enjoys volunteering at her daughter’s school and jumps at any opportunity to do so. Often channeling her competitive spirit, not on the tennis court, but when it comes to doing school volunteer work.

“I’m really competitive about it, too. I sign my name up whenever I can, whenever there’s a spot open,” Williams said.