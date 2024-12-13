News by Kandiss Edwards Home Health Business Accused Of Not Paying Employees Home health company employees are exposing business for alleged nonpayment.







The Georgia Department of Community Health is investigating R and E-Health Care for allegedly not paying its employees. Former employees spoke to WSB-TV about the hardships they face due to the company’s non-payment and withholding of checks.

The business in Rockdale County is owned and operated by Ella Stephenson. Stephenson told Channel 2 that former employee Zariya Carter owes money for damages to the facility. She did not respond to inquiries about other employees.

Carter, the company’s former staffing coordinator, is expecting her second child and facing mounting bills due to her income loss. She estimates Stephenson owes her around $700. Overall, former employees estimate they are owed between $200 and nearly $4,200.

Employees allege they were let go and informed that the business would be closed temporarily. Two of the employees claim Stephenson planned to close the business until January. According to reports, when Channel 2 Action News drove by the business on Milstead Road, a sign on the door said business hours were from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, but the doors were locked.

“I’m five months pregnant,” Carter said. “It is the holidays. I have a daughter. I have bills,” she said.

Another mother, Tiffany Clark, said Stephenson’s actions directly affect her children.

“That took food out of my kid’s mouth,” Clark said. “I could have used that money to buy my kids food or pay a bill.”

According to WSBTV, some former employees are facing eviction.

The Department of Community Health’s investigation is not yet complete, but the final results will be posted on its website.

Many Rockdale County companies claim to have been financially impacted by the recent BioLab chemical fire. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported on the hardships Conyers residents and local businesses face. After a large plume of smoke was released into the air, Conyers residents went under a “shelter in place” advisory. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) order caused multiple businesses and the Rockdale County School District to shut down temporarily.

Residents have filed claims to compensate for lost wages and medical bills related to the fire. Local businesses are encouraged to file claims for lost revenue and compensatory employee wages.

There are three ways to file a claim, according to the company’s website:

1. Email the following information to BioLabClaims@biolabinc.com

Claimant’s name

Address

Phone number

Items being claimed

Attach photos of supporting documentation

Additionally, if you are a business owner making a claim for loss of business profits, please also gather the following to help us document your claim:

2023 tax returns

3-6 months of profit and loss statements

For losses related to contract jobs, a copy of the executed contract with job pricing and proof of cancellation

2. Establish a claim through BioLab’s Call Center

Call BioLab’s 24/7 hotline at (678) 301-2359

3. Establish a claim through BioLab’s in-person Community Assistance Center

