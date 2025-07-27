News by Mary Spiller Barry Bonds’ Record-Breaking Home Plate Hits Auction Block The home plate where Barry Bonds made baseball history by hitting his record-breaking 756th home run is now up for auction, giving collectors a rare chance to own a key piece of the sport’s milestones.







A piece of baseball history is back on the market as the home plate that Barry Bonds stood over when he broke Major League Baseball’s all-time home run record in 2007 is up for auction again — just over a year after it last sold for $37,515 at Goldin Auctions.

“This is the actual home plate from the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals MLB game on August 7th, 2007, at AT&T Park where I hit my 756th career home run in the contest, passing Hank Aaron for sole possession of first place on the all-time MLB home run leaderboard,” Bonds stated in a letter of authenticity (LOA) that accompanies the item.

“After the game this home plate was removed from the park and given to me.”

Now being offered by SCP Auctions, the home plate is part of a rare package that includes a game-used ball from that historic night and letters of authenticity signed by Bonds himself.

As reported by TMZ, the 50-pound plate — now filled with cement — originally came from Bonds’ own collection. The former slugger has long been known for holding on to key memorabilia from his record-setting career.

12 years ago today, Barry Bonds hit is 756th home run, passing Hank Aaron for the most all time. pic.twitter.com/w688OcblQE — ESPN (@espn) August 7, 2019

In addition to setting the MLB record with 762 career home runs, Bonds amassed an unparalleled list of accolades: 14 All-Star appearances, multiple MVP titles, eight Gold Glove Awards, and league records including a .609 on-base percentage in a single season, 2,558 career walks, and 73 home runs in a season.

While the home plate doesn’t carry the same astronomical price tag as the one sold from the original Yankee Stadium — which SCP moved for over $300,000 — its connection to a defining moment in sports history makes it a coveted item among collectors.

Bidding is currently open, offering fans and collectors a rare chance to own a piece of the game that forever changed baseball’s record books.

RELATED CONTENT: Barry Bonds Will Be Honored With Statue Outside San Francisco Giants’ Stadium