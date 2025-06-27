Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Barry Bonds Will Be Honored With Statue Outside San Francisco Giants’ Stadium 'Barry is deserving of a statue, and I would say, should be next up,' San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer said







Although he has yet to be voted into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame, Barry Bonds will have a statue of the legendary home run king built outside the home stadium of the San Francisco Giants.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the slugger will be immortalized with a statue outside of the Giants’ home stadium, Oracle Park. The revelation was announced by the CEO of the San Francisco Giants baseball team, Larry Baer, during a radio appearance on “The Morning Roast” on 95.7 The Game.

The controversial baseball player, who holds several MLB records, including the most home runs hit by a player with 762 career home runs and the single-season record for most home runs hit during the regular season with 73, has been locked out of the Hall of Fame due to accusations that he used steroids during his career.

Baer stated that getting a statue of one of the greatest ballplayers in front of the park is “on the radar.” He admitted that there are no specific plans, but it will happen.

“Barry is deserving of a statue, and I would say, should be next up,” Baer said. “We don’t have the exact location and the exact date and the exact timing, but you’re saying things that we’re totally in sync with. You probably notice Barry’s around a lot, more recently this year and last year as well.”