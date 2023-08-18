Unhoused Man Caught Impersonating 8th Student In Atlanta Public School

The circumstances behind young man impersonating an eighth-grader has prompted is being investigated by Atlanta Public Schools.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, a yet-to-be-identified young male checked into Micheal R. Hollis Innovation Academy in Atlanta. After going through the tardy process, he was escorted to a homeroom class by school employees, according to Channel 2 Action News

The supposed student was approached by school administrators who questioned and searched him, finding “a small knife and a few bullets.”

The young man was approached before he was able to engage with anyone. In a statement, APS officials detailed the steps taken to ensure student safety:

“Out of an abundance of caution, administrators contacted APS Police, who dispatched K-9 officers to search the campus for weapons. None were found.”

The man is reported to be a previous student of Hollis Academy. His last recorded year of attendance is the 2018-2019 school year.

The person was allegedly checked into school by his mother. He claims that he is homeless, which led him to search for help at his former school. It is unclear what, if any, discipline he will face. As of now his identify remains undisclosed.

“Office of Student Services is working with him to determine the best plan of action for his well-being,” school leaders said.

Hollis Academy engages in community enrichment by partnering with community outreach programs. Still, the plan of action may be outside of the school system’s reach.

Depending on the person’s age, the Atlanta public school system may not be capable of providing resources. The Atlanta Mission claims there are roughly 10,000 unhoused people in the city of Atlanta alone. With such staggering numbers and limited resources help may be hard to find.

To help support the unhoused community in Atlanta, donate to the Atlanta Mission here.

