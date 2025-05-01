Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn HOMIE Begins National Rollout Of Solar Energy In Florida A new company is looking to make homes more energy efficient for low to middle-income families.







There’s a new company on the market that’s focused on making energy-efficient homes more accessible to low to middle-income families.

On May 1, HOMIE—a new company offering healthy home solutions for everyday families—officially launched nationwide. Committed to reimagining the modern American home, HOMIE is kicking off its services in Florida with affordable solar energy and weatherization options, targeting first-time buyers as well as middle- and low-income homeowners.

Supported by a leadership team with deep expertise in technology, adtech, and growth innovation, along with backing from a leading climate-focused financial institution, HOMIE was built to make energy upgrades more accessible and affordable to empower homeowners and help them achieve financial stability.

“We built HOMIE because rising energy bills are hurting families trying to stretch every dollar, the seniors living on fixed incomes, the parents choosing between their light bill and their groceries,” Travis Montaque, founder of HOMIE, said in a press release.

“HOMIE is here to change that. We leverage technology, AI, and local partnerships to deliver on a simple promise: healthier, more affordable homes—starting with solar.”

Research backs the initiative, highlighting the urgent need to address unhealthy living conditions. Studies show a 30% increase in mortality rates tied to poor home environments, making energy upgrades not just a financial solution, but a vital health intervention. Issues like mold, poor ventilation, and dust can trigger serious health problems such as asthma, and in extreme cases, can even be deadly for children under five.

Montague launched HOMIE with a goal to properly weatherize and insulate homes to make them more energy efficient and safer. The rising company provides a full-service platform that guides homeowners through every step of making their homes more energy efficient.

Starting with a personalized energy assessment to evaluate the home’s condition and identify areas for improvement, HOMIE partners with a trusted financial institution to help secure the best financing options, incentives, and solar tax credits, eliminating confusion and paperwork. Each customer gets a transparent view of their costs, savings, and how their monthly budget will benefit, all without technical jargon, hidden fees, or surprise expenses.

Now that it’s officially launched, HOMIE is looking to expand beyond solar and weatherization and introduce a range of Healthy Home upgrades and innovative technologies designed to help consumers create safer, healthier living environments.

