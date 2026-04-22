News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Content Creator Hood Anchor Ye Speaks To Hit & Run Suspect In Manhunt Right Before Police Shoot Him The content creator has gone viral for his on-the-ground reporting of Atlanta news.







Hood Anchor Ye, who has created a platform for reporting breaking news across Atlanta, allegedly spoke to the man who died during a manhunt in Cobb County on April 21.

Ye shared his phone conversation with the suspect, who was wanted in Fulton County for a hit-and-run that killed a 67-year-old woman last month.

Ye referred to the suspect as a 31-year-old man named Damian and revealed how the man shared his take on the fatal accident and subsequent manhunt.

“Now I talked to Damian, ” expressed Ye in the video. “He said he was just on the back [porch] smoking… and he never pointed a gun at the police.”

Ye recalled how the man said hey planned to turn himself in before the conversation ended abruptly with his screams of getting shot. WSB-TV confirmed the man’s identity as Damian Strozier, and family members reiterated his intentions to voluntarily end the manhunt.

Officers, on the other hand, claimed that Strozier held a gun, prompting them to open fire. Strozier escaped.

According to WSB-TV, police wanted to detain Strozier for allegedly hitting an elderly woman while riding on an electric scooter in March. After hitting the senior citizen, he ran off on the motorized scooter.

The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Although Hood Anchor Ye and Strozier’s relatives claim the man had plans to turn himself in, his encounter with Cobb County police escalated into a shootout. Now, commenters have called out the police’s actions as the man seemingly posed no threat while on the call.

One commenter wrote, “Oh wow! I’m confused why they shot him? He couldn’t have been an immediate threat while on FaceTime.”

Others also warned the content creator to tread carefully with this information, as it may benefit Strozier’s family if they seek legal action over his death.

“Be careful, G,” expressed another Instagram user. ” The police may be cool with you now when you’re reporting what crimes are being committed in the city. But the second they think you are shedding a negative light on them, things can change. So stay safe.”

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