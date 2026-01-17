Entertainment by Mary Spiller Former Nickelodeon Actress Kianna Underwood Killed In NYC Hit-And-Run Police said the 33-year-old performer was hit while crossing the street in the early morning hours, and the driver fled the scene.







Former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood was killed early Jan. 16 after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn, New York, authorities said. Underwood, 33, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. in the Brownsville neighborhood. The New York Police Department said Underwood was crossing at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard—near Watkins Street—when she was hit by an SUV traveling westbound. Police identified the vehicle as a Ford SUV and said the driver fled the scene.

“There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad,” the department said in a statement.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Underwood sustained catastrophic trauma to her head and torso. Investigators said she was struck as she crossed the street and was dragged beneath the vehicle for nearly two blocks before being left motionless in the roadway.

Emergency responders were dispatched after a 911 call was received shortly before 6:50 a.m., according to police. When EMS arrived, Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver responsible has not yet been identified.

Underwood was best known for her work as a child actress on Nickelodeon. She appeared on the network’s sketch-comedy series “All That” in 2005 and also had a role on “Little Bill,” another popular children’s program. Her death has prompted an outpouring of shock and grief among fans who grew up watching her on television.

Police said the driver fled the area immediately following the crash. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and traffic cameras and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The NYPD emphasized that the case remains active. “The investigation remains ongoing,” the department said, reiterating that no suspects have been taken into custody.

Hit-and-run incidents have been a persistent concern across New York City, with officials urging drivers to stop and render aid after collisions. Leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a serious felony under state law.

As the investigation continues, authorities are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the vehicle and driver involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.

Underwood is survived by family and loved ones.

RELATED CONTENT: Homeless Nickelodeon Actor Trashes Hotel After Co-Star Tries To Get Him Off The Streets