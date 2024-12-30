News by Keka Araújo Horizon Organic Whole Milk Recalled Due To Potential Spoilage Customers are urged to stop using the affected products immediately and return them to CVS Pharmacy for a full refund.







Horizon Organic announced Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, that it is voluntarily recalling specific lots of its Whole Milk 8 fl oz product due to potential spoilage. Customers are urged to stop using the affected products immediately and return them to CVS Pharmacy for a full refund.

The recall applies to Horizon Organic Whole Milk 8 fl oz (SKU 630205, UPC 36632071132) with the following lot codes:

2025.03.03

2025.03.04

2025.03.06

The issue was identified during routine quality checks, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported related to the product. However, the manufacturer is taking proactive steps to ensure consumer safety.

Details of the Recall

Horizon Organic Whole Milk is a popular choice among families seeking organic dairy products. The affected batches have been flagged for potential spoilage, which could lead to an off taste, odor, or texture.

Customers who purchased the recalled milk are encouraged to return the product to any CVS Pharmacy location for a full refund. No receipt is required, and refunds will be issued promptly.

“Horizon Organic prioritizes the health and safety of its customers,” the company stated in its recall notice. “This voluntary recall reflects our commitment to ensuring that our products meet the highest quality standards.”

What Should Customers Do?

Customers who have purchased the affected Horizon Organic Whole Milk are advised to:

Discontinue Use Immediately: Do not consume the product from the affected lot codes. Return for a Refund: Bring the recalled product to any CVS Pharmacy store for a refund. No receipt is needed. Contact for Questions: Customers with further questions about the recall can reach out to CVS Pharmacy or Horizon Organic’s customer service for assistance.

Ensuring Consumer Safety

Product recalls are critical to maintaining trust and safety in the marketplace. Spoilage in dairy products can occur due to various factors, including production, storage, or distribution issues. Horizon Organic and CVS Pharmacy are working closely with regulatory authorities to investigate the cause and prevent future incidents.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encourages consumers to report adverse reactions or quality issues with food products through its MedWatch program at www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Horizon Organic

Horizon Organic is a leading provider of organic dairy products in the United States, offering milk, cheese, and other products sourced from organic farms that prioritize sustainable practices. Known for its commitment to environmental stewardship and health, Horizon Organic’s products are free from antibiotics, growth hormones, and artificial ingredients.

Stay Informed

Visit the FDA’s recall website at www.fda.gov to stay up to date on recalls and food safety notices. It is important to regularly check lot codes on food products to ensure that the items you consume meet safety and quality standards.

RELATED CONTENT: Frito-Lay Recalls Lay’s Classic Potato Chips In Oregon, Washington Over Undeclared Milk