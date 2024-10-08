U.S. Hospitals Face Critical IV Fluid Shortages After Hurricane Helene Disrupts Production

Hospitals across the United States are facing critical IV fluid shortages after Hurricane Helene’s severe flooding forced the closure of critical medical fluid manufacturing facilities. The disruption has left healthcare systems scrambling to secure enough supplies to meet patient needs.

Baxter International, the leading supplier of IV fluids to U.S. hospitals, has been hit hardest. Its North Cove facility in Marion, North Carolina, which supplies roughly 60% of the nation’s IV fluid bags, remains shut down due to flood damage. The organization is collaborating with federal agencies to support recovery efforts and mitigate supply disruptions. IV fluids are essential to hospital operations. They treat dehydration and play a crucial role in surgeries where patients cannot eat or drink for extended periods.

The company said in a statement, “Baxter’s North Cove site was affected by flooding due to the storm and is currently closed for production. The company is working around the clock in close coordination with local, state, and federal officials to assess the extent of the damage and implement a plan to bring the plant back online as quickly as possible to help mitigate supply disruption to patients.”

José (Joe) E. Almeida, chair, president, and CEO of Baxter, stressed the urgency of resuming production.

“Remediation efforts are already underway, and we will spare no resource—human or financial—to resume production and help ensure patients and providers have the products they need,” Almeida stated.

The shortage is already straining hospitals, with major healthcare systems like Mass General Brigham feeling the pinch. Dr. Paul Biddinger, the hospital network’s chief preparedness and continuity officer, said they expect only about 40% of their usual supply from Baxter. He called it “one of the biggest shortages” they’ve ever faced.

“Having experienced similar challenges in the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, we continue to be mindful of how we manage the supply of these medications to ensure minimal impact on our patients,” Biddinger said. “Hospital operations continue as normal, and patient care remains unaffected, but we are closely monitoring the situation.”

Other IV fluid manufacturers are stepping in to fill the gap. B. Braun, which operates manufacturing sites in Irvine, California, and Daytona Beach, Florida, confirmed that Hurricane Helene did not affect its facilities. The company has ramped up production and placed its products on “protective allocation,” encouraging hospitals to conserve supplies and explore alternative hydration methods. “We are taking immediate steps to increase production at our pharmaceutical manufacturing sites, focusing on critical IV fluids,” a spokesperson said.

ICU Medical, another key player in the IV fluid market, also announced it is increasing production to help meet the sudden demand. “We are working to increase production to help meet market needs while continuing to support our existing customers,” the company said.

The current shortage is reminiscent of the 2017 crisis, when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, a major manufacturing hub for medical supplies, leading to widespread IV fluid shortages.

Elective surgeries may be canceled if the IV fluid shortage escalates.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with a surgery coordinator, who opted to remain anonymous, to see if Helene had affected elective surgeries like cosmetic procedures. The New Life Plastic surgery coordinator explained that while their facility hasn’t canceled any upcoming procedures, Miami’s plastic surgery industry hasn’t been impacted–at the moment.

“We haven’t canceled any procedures. We will keep our patients informed if anything changes. Miami hasn’t been directly affected, but we are vigilant.”

What Patients Can Expect

Most adjustments will happen behind the scenes, so patients may not notice the IV fluid shortage unless the situation worsens. The goal is for the FDA and healthcare providers to prevent the issue from impacting patient care, but in some cases, treatment might change.

For example, patients who visit the emergency room with symptoms like nausea or vomiting are often given IV fluids for hydration. With a limited supply, hospitals may conserve IV bags for critical patients, such as those in intensive care or undergoing surgery. Instead, less critical patients might be given anti-nausea medication and encouraged to hydrate with drinks like Gatorade or Pedialyte, according to veteran critical care and Advanced Practice Nurse Brenda Riley.

The approach helps ensure that the most vulnerable patients still receive the needed fluids while minimizing the overall demand for IV supplies.

As hospitals manage this latest crisis, many are calling for long-term solutions to avoid such disruptions in the future. Experts warn that supply chain vulnerabilities must be addressed in regions prone to natural disasters to safeguard the healthcare system from future shortages.

