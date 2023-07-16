Hotel Revival Baltimore’s New Manager Wins For Black Hospitality

In a win for Black representation in the hospitality field, Hotel Revival Baltimore has appointed Ramon J. Sneed as its new general manager.

Of his new role, the Maryland native has expressed great excitement, as The Afro detailed that he hopes to continues building upon the legacy established by his predecessors,

“Hotel Revival has a name for itself. The previous leadership did an amazing job of marketing the hotel, promoting what they were doing and doing great things for the community. I look forward to carrying that on and collaborating with the Revival team members, vendors and local community partners.”

However, his promotion to a management role within the hotel industry is rare for Black hospitality professionals. A recent report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s Castell Project deduced that the retainment and recruitment of Black employees has dropped nearly two points since 2020.

Let alone that fact, Black hotel ownership in general is quite abysmal, as Black entrepreneurs make up less than 2% of all U.S. hotel ownership.

Andy Ingram, President and CEO of the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators, and Developers, also believes there is more to be done to “break the glass ceiling” for people of color in the industry.

In addition to the much needed diversity and inclusion, Sneed brings a dedication to the wellbeing of his staff, from the front office to the housekeeping department. The 43-year-old has learned through his decades of experience in the industry that uplifting your employees is a key factor in a well-run establishment.

Sneed is hoping to change the racial landscape of hotel operations, utilizing the Revival’s name and legacy to not only represent the company’s brand well, but also the Black professionals running it,

“It’s a big responsibility for me to make sure that we’re keeping that momentum going and building on Revival’s connections and initiatives that benefit Baltimore.”