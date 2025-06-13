Entertainment by Mary Spiller Houston Chef Tristen Epps Wins ‘Top Chef’ Season 22 By Celebrating Afro-Caribbean Cuisine Epps was recognized for his bold Afro-Caribbean cuisine that paid tribute to his roots and culinary mission.







Houston’s very own Tristen Epps has won Season 22 of Bravo’s Top Chef, taking home $250,000—the largest prize in the show’s history.

The win capped off a season in which Epps consistently impressed the judges with inventive, Afro-Caribbean-inspired cuisine that reflected his heritage and culinary identity.

Competing against finalists Bailey Sullivan of Chicago and Shuai Wang of North Charleston, Epps secured the win with a four-course progressive meal that showcased both Ethiopian and Trinidadian influences. For his sous chef, Epps selected Zubair Mohajir, a previously eliminated Top Chef contestant.

His winning menu featured monkfish with baccala mbongo, pollo dorengo with injera shrimp toast, oxtail Milanese crepinette, and a root vegetable cake with charred plantain cream.

While most dishes received praise across the board, Epps’ dessert sparked debate over whether it was the right choice to finish the course or if it was creative and bold.

Despite the Top Chef judges’ split, Epps won.

In an emotional acceptance speech, he paid tribute to the chefs who paved the way in Afro-Caribbean cuisine and honored his stepfather, who died during the season.

“It means so much to me that the cuisine gets recognized, the people get recognized,” Epps said in the finale, per the Houston Chronicle. “I didn’t do it for me, I did it for so many people. My mission has been to increase the value of Black food across the world.”

Along with the cash prize, Epps was awarded Delta SkyMiles Diamond Medallion Status, $125,000 in Delta travel credit, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, and a dinner at the James Beard House.

The Top Chef winner will also present at the James Beard Foundation Awards and appear at the annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. Epps, who returned to Houston after a decade of pursuing his dreams, has returned to his hometown.

He’s currently preparing to open his fine dining restaurant called Buboy, which will highlight “neo-Afro-Caribbean” flavors.

Epps previously served as executive chef at Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster in Miami, which earned a Michelin star under his leadership.

