Why Chef Ricky Moore’s ‘Durmnik’ Is The Place To Celebrate Juneteenth 

Since Juneteenth has become a federal holiday, Black people and supporters are always looking for events like Chef Ricky Moore’s “Durmnik” to celebrate a significant piece of Black history.

The James Beard Award-winning chef is the owner of Saltbox Seafood Joint in Durham, North Carolina. His tasty recipes have given him a name for himself and within the community, giving him the idea to bring his beloved community to celebrate freedom. With the claim that “the idea of Juneteenth is community,” his “Durmnik” event — also known as a Durham picnic — was born.

The third-annual Juneteenth celebration highlights talented chefs from across the Tar Heel state as each one prepares a dish to contribute to the event’s to-go lunch boxes. The unique offering only seen at the event brings different flavors from around the world, which Moore said is a way for creatives to highlight what each brings to the table — or your palette. “When you have a picnic, get-together, or party, you’ve got a bunch of [different] people bringing something to the table,” he told Southern Living.

What Moore made in 2024 stole the show. He showcased his love for Caribbean food with his Trini-Style “Soused” North Carolina Shrimp, Cucumber, Corn, and Peppers. He described it as the “great-grandmama of pickled shrimp,” served cold and a great dish for foodies to have on a hot summer day. This year, participants of the sold-out event will experience Moore’s spicy coconut milk brined “Cold Fried Chicken” and “Church Mother’s Potato Salad.”

According to Discover Durham, other featured box items will come from Chez Moi, The Root Cellar Cafe, QueDogs, Cheeni, Namu and more. Que Dogs will feature its “Chilli Billie” – a griddled beef hot dog with house special chilli. There will also be things in store for the dessert and mocktail lovers. Chez Moi Bakery will highlight its “Signature Black Cherry Bourbon Cake” and Ideal Bartending Company will have “A Mockery” on deck — a delicious alcohol-free drink with hibiscus, grilled peach, lime, anise hyssop, and molasses.

As Moore is excited that the event has sold out in only its third year, he hopes to expand to include more and more vendors. However, he is in no rush. “If I’m able to have a platform to showcase folks and everybody gets a win, that’s super fulfilling for me,” the chef said.

Juneteenth, celebrated June 19, became an official holiday in the U.S. in 2021, commemorating the news of freedom reaching close to 250,000 enslaved people living in Galveston, Texas in 1865. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued approximately two years prior, it wasn’t until General Order No. 3 was read that those still enslaved were free.

According to Discover Durham, the Bull City is the place to be for those that wish to celebrate Juneteenth. The Party In The Park: Juneteenth Edition will be held at the Research Triangle Park (RTP) with food trucks, law games, a splash pad, live entertainment and giveaways. Over the weekend, North Carolina Central University, a Durham-based HBCU, will be hosting a celebration featuring a day of festivities including local performers, a health fair, a kids’ zone, fashion show, and more.



