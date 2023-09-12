Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter, Jr. Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Baller Babe In New York City

Houston Rockets Shooting Guard Kevin Porter, Jr. was arrested in New York City on Sept. 11 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, ABC 7 reported.

Porter was taken into custody at NYPD’s 17th precinct and charged with assault and strangulation.

According to police reports, Porter returned to the Millennium Hilton Hotel, where he and his girlfriend, former WBNA player Kysre Gondrezick, were staying. Allegedly, Gondrezick got upset over the time of his return and locked the door.

After Porter got into the hotel room, with the assistance of hotel security, police say he allegedly hit her and put his hands on her neck. Gondrezick suffered from a cut on the right side of her face and was treated for neck pain.

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” the Rockets said in a statement, according to ESPN. The NBA said it has been in “contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.”

According to Tim McMahon of ESPN, while the NBA conducting its investigation, the Rockets “cannot administer any immediate punishment on Porter, including a suspension.”

Porter has had his share of run-ins with the law. In November 2020, Porter was arrested on a weapons charge in Ohio during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He dodged jail time after a grand jury declined to indict him. However, the NBA decided to hold him accountable. The Cavaliers listed him as inactive for the first half of the 2020 season, and he was traded to the Rockets in January 2021.

Porter signed a four-year contract extension with the team for $82.5 million last season. But because of his off-court issues, only the $15.9 million salary for this season is fully guaranteed.

The victim’s sister, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, released a statement on social media, telling Porter to “count his f*****g days. Better hope and pray you’ll be able to walk again, let alone dribble.”