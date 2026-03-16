News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Houston Rodeo Shuts Down Early After Chaos Ensues With Police Tackling Fighting Guests Viral TikToks showed the crowd erupting into a frenzy as police even tackled one guest.







The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down early one weekend night after bouts of fighting led to chaos.

Several TikToks showed crowds surrounding fights before the festival security could take action. A police officer was also seen in one clip tackling a fighting guest as hundreds gathered around the area.

The violence led rodeo organizers to close early on Saturday March 14, to ensure guest safety, according to Chron. “Out of an abundance of caution, the carnival closed early Saturday night,” a spokesperson wrote. “The safety and security of our guests remains the top priority for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.”

“A group of individuals began running in the carnival area, which prompted others nearby to run,” the HLSR spokesperson added. “Law enforcement engaged

According to the outlet, officials later said fights broke out in the carnival area, causing crowds to run and “create confusion.”

Another TikTok showed footage of the scene.

@saltlife_44 SMH, my only problem is why bring us halfway down and leave us hanging. A sitting target if it was a active shooter. Nothing we can do but record. Overcrowded if you ask me. ♬ Run – N5?

This Rodeo is a signature event. It takes place annually, bringing millions of visitors to Houston for its assortment of carnival rides, concerts, and, of course, rodeo competitions.

However, the rodeo has not continued without incident before, including this festival season. The same week, festival officials had to revoke the status of a Harris County Judge after she was escorted out of the grounds.

While some issues have clouded the Rodeo experience for some, Houston expects to move forward with its flagship event. The Rodeo will remain in town until March 22.

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