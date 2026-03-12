Tina Knowles Whips Up ‘Mama Tina’s Gumbo’ for Houston Rodeo

Although known for her fashion stylings and “corny joke time,” Tina Knowles has more to offer her fans.

The mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles has debuted Mama Tina’s Gumbo, for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which runs through March 22 in her hometown.

Attendees can grab two versions of the Louisiana classic. One includes a $25 seafood version with beef sausage, chicken, shrimp, and blue crab. Non-shellfish eaters, can grab a slightly cheaper chicken-and-sausage bowl for $23.

Knowles announced her inclusion at the Houston Rodeo on Instagram. The A-list mother and grandmother has already appeared at her booth, serving cups of the thick stew for all to try.

“Hi, guys, I’m at the booth, and I’m about to have my gumbo for the day. I’ve been eating it every single day,” shared the 72-year-old businesswoman to her followers.

She told a TikToker about what makes her cups have the “Mama Tina’s difference.”

@hey_vagney I just interviewed Mama Tina!Yes, Beyoncé’s mother! What a way to kick off the rodeo in Houston! Y’all, the gumbo is good too! ♬ original sound – heyvagney

“You need to try it because it’s delicious, first of all. It’s sort of like a soup. I would liken it to Bouillabaisse, but it’s better,” she said. “It comes from the origin of Louisiana, and we mix a little Texas in with it.”

As for what led Knowles to open the food stand, fans and family alike urged her to let Houston try a bite.

“Everybody’s been wanting to try my gumbo. I’ve been making gumbo for 40-something years. People have been asking for it and asking me to put it out. And I finally found a way to do it that’s affordable. I’m just really excited,” the emerging chef explained.

Knowles confirmed to the Beyhive that the gumbo is Bey-approved.

“Beyoncé absolutely loves this gumbo. She would have it all the time; she’s always asking. So now I can have it readily because it’s such a production for me. It takes 20 hours.”

RELATED CONTENT: BLACK ENTERPRISE 2026 ‘Women Of Power’ Summit Kicks Off 20 Years Of Fab And The Swag Bag Is Lit