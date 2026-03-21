Events by Kandiss Edwards No More Wild Fits: Houston Rodeo Tightens Dress Code After Viral Backlash The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo drilled down on its new dress code for all patrons, effective immediately.







The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) drilled down on its new dress code for all patrons, effective immediately.

The policy change was announced by the organization March 17 as the final week for the 2026 season commences. New guidelines follow a wave of social media backlash regarding inappropriate attire and a series of security incidents that forced an early closure of the carnival grounds earlier this month.

Rodeo officials emphasized that the updates to the Guest Code of Conduct are designed to preserve the event’s nearly 100-year legacy as a “family-friendly” environment. The move comes after viral videos on TikTok and Instagram sparked a city-wide debate over the increasingly adult tone of the rodeo, with many attendees calling for clearer boundaries on acceptable clothing.

Under the revised guidelines, HLSR reserves the right to deny entry or remove any individual wearing clothing that “detracts from the experience of other guests.” The specific prohibitions include obscene material, gang related apparel, and face coverings. However, to explicitly address the risqué aspects of rodeo attire, the HLSR drilled down on specifics.

“Appropriate for the HLSR Show grounds includes, but is not limited to, clothing with objectionable material

(including obscene language or graphics), excessively torn cloth, visible undergarments, and/or clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

Supporters argue the rules are necessary to maintain decorum. In a statement, the organization said the atmosphere of the event is centered around family.

“This is a family-friendly event,” said HLSR leadership, according to Click2Houston. “We’ve had more concerns, complaints, and questions about the dress code this year than in previous years, and we felt we had to clarify our stance.”

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled to conclude on March 22.

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